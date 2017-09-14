Coffee With a Cop Scheduled for Saturday

If you are up Saturday morning and would like to discuss the Burbank Police Department while enjoying a cup of coffee, you are invited to “Coffee With a Cop” this Saturday, September 16 from 9 am to 11 am at the Starbucks at 4207 Riverside Drive, right next to Bob’s Big Boy.

Residents are encouraged to stop by and talk with police about community concerns or get answers to their questions regarding the Burbank Police Department.

This is a great way to interact with law enforcement on a casual basis.

