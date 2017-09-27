Hungry Crowd’s Creative, Fresh Plates Please All Palates

Recently open in Toluca Lake, Hungry Crowd is a stylish, relaxed restaurant serving brunch, lunch and dinner. With a fusion approach, the chef has added a twist to some dishes, while also focusing on tried and true comfort food.

The brunch menu offers some delicious choices, including the French Toast, Steak and Egg, Burrito, Yogurt Parfait and Ranch Egg. The lunch and dinner menus include small plates like Mac and Cheese, main entrees of steak, chicken and pasta, hearty salads, mouth-watering tacos and a nice selection of craft-beer and wine.

The Ranch Egg is a more refined Huevos Rancheros. Moderately spicy pinto beans are placed on two just-crispy-enough corn tortillas and topped with chorizo, two sunny side up eggs, queso fresco, salsa verde and sour cream. It’s absolute perfection and not too heavy.

Perhaps the favorite brunch menu item is the French Toast. Topped with green tea cream and fresh fruit, the toast is eggy and perfectly crispy and airy and makes for one delicious bite.

We’ve also tried out the Kimchi Fried Rice, which is mildly spicy and made with fluffy fried rice. Not greasy at all, the cast iron dish comes out super hot and really is too much for one person.

The kimchi cabbage is moist and bits of beef are flavorful. The sunny side up egg on top adds a creaminess to the dish. It’s a lovely combination of textures and flavors.

While we haven’t had a chance to explore more of their menu, we will be back to delve into the healthy-looking salads, fragrant tacos and appealing entrees and sides.

We like that their plates aren’t huge. Prices are fair, for the obvious care and quality ingredients that go into each dish.

Hungry Crowd deserves a Tops In Town, for providing excellent food, friendly service and a really large menu. While it’s more of a lunch and dinner spot, but if you don’t feel like standing in line on a Sunday morning for brunch in Burbank, Hungry Crowd is a great alternative.

Restaurant Info: Hungry Crowd is located at 10140 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91602. 818-853-7858. Hungry Crowd is open Tuesday through Thursday for lunch 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and dinner 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday for lunch 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and dinner 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Hungry Crowd receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)

