LA County Public Works to Perform Maintenance on Burbank Debris Basins

From a press release:

In preparation for winter storms, LA County Public Works will perform maintenance at flood and debris control facilities affected by the September 2017 La Tuna Fire to provide increased protection to local communities.

The facilities are located within burned canyon areas that have the potential to release large amounts of sediment and debris when it rains. Removal of this sediment and debris is necessary to maximize storage capacity prior to the storm season, and following each significant debris-producing storm.

You may experience a visible County presence in your community, especially after storms. Public Works will monitor the facilities and perform sediment removal activities as necessary. The affected debris control facilities are:

Brace Debris Basin

Bracemar Debris Basin

Haven Way Debris Basin

Irving Debris Basin

Stough Debris Basin

Upper Sunset Debris Basin

County crews should be in Burbank the week of October 9th or the 16th. The debris basin cleaning activity in Burbank should only take about a week to 10 days. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and after 8 a.m. on Saturdays as needed during the storm season.

Residents in the area are asked to avoid parking vehicles or storing materials on streets near these facilities during hauling operations. Parking restrictions (if necessary) will be posted 48 hours in advance.

It is important that County crews have unobstructed access to these facilities. Trucks will follow the haul routes shown on the maps here: