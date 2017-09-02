Photographers – Professional and Amateur – Cover La Tuna Fire

Thanks to our many
readers reporters for their coverage of the fire today! Many people sent in their shots of the fire and smoke from their locations throughout the area to our Twitter feed, @myBurbankNews.
First, from our Chief Photographer Ross A. Benson:
and from another of our photographers, Edward Tovmassian:
and finally, from you, our readers, through our myBurbankNews Twitter feed, here are just a few of the many shots that were sent in:
@myBurbankNEWS, view from my living room not that long ago. So much respect for the firefighters protecting us, especially in this heat🙏🏼
@myBurbankNEWS view from balcony on Grismer Ave. Burbank
Hey @myBurbankNEWS here’s a pic of the fire on two fronts as seen by Memorial Field
Stopped for ice cream and could see the flames from the #BurbankFire 5 miles away. Yipes. @myBurbankNEWS
Photo my husband took on the way home from work today @myBurbankNEWS#fire#burbank@BurbankFireCorp
Update from Burbank side, which actually covers so much more of the ridge than this pic shows😭