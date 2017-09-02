Photographers – Professional and Amateur – Cover La Tuna Fire

By On September 2, 2017

First, from our Chief Photographer Ross A. Benson:

 

and from another of our photographers, Edward Tovmassian:

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

 

@myBurbankNEWS, view from my living room not that long ago. So much respect for the firefighters protecting us, especially in this heat🙏🏼

 
JackieHReid's avatar

@myBurbankNEWS view from balcony on Grismer Ave. Burbank

 

Hey @myBurbankNEWS here’s a pic of the fire on two fronts as seen by Memorial Field

8:05pm · 1 Sep 2017

 

 

Stopped for ice cream and could see the flames from the #BurbankFire 5 miles away. Yipes. @myBurbankNEWS

 
Photo my husband took on the way home from work today @myBurbankNEWS#fire#burbank@BurbankFireCorp

 
7:37pm · 1 Sep 2017
 
Replying to @MattCarey8 @myBurbankNEWS

Update from Burbank side, which actually covers so much more of the ridge than this pic shows😭

 
9:41pm · 1 Sep 2017
 
 

