Rap Superhero Coming to Burbank Schools

Press Release:

The city of Burbank has teamed up with The EcoHero Show to bring sponsored environmental assemblies to six elementary schools in the Burbank Unified School District.

The EcoHero Show is performed by Mr. Eco, an environmental rap superhero who focuses on empowering youth through music to be environmental leaders.

His songs range from “Straw Wars” and “Bag Monster” which explain why single-use plastic straws and bags are so harmful to the environment to “Save It For Later”, which gets kids thinking about ways they can reduce food waste.

Through this artistic message, students learn the importance of waste diversion, the lifecycle of resources and care for the environment.

As part of its ongoing sustainability action plan, the city of Burbank is enlisting The EcoHero Show to creatively reach the City’s young citizen’s in hopes of building a more sustainable future on a local, national and global level.

In addition to education, the main message imparted to the student audiences of The EcoHero Show is that they are the heroes of the show, who know they can change the world if they believe in themselves and act on that belief.

Mr. Eco has performed at over 390 schools in front of over 200,000 students in six countries and is a GRAMMY voting member and balloted artist.

Show Times And Dates: Mr Eco. will be performing at the following elementary schools:

Date: Mon, October 9, 2017

School: Ralph Emerson Elementary

Show Times: 8:30am and 9:30am

Date: Mon, October 9, 2017

School: R.L. Stevenson Elementary

Show Times: 1:00pm and 2:00pm

Date: Tue, October 10, 2017

School: Walt Disney Elementary

Show Times: 9:00am, 10:00am and 11:00am

Date: Wed, October 11, 2017

School: Thomas Edison Elementary

Show Times: 1:00pm and 2:00pm

Date: Wed, October 25, 2017

School: George Washington Elementary

Show Times: 12:45pm and 2:00pm

Date: Thu, October 26, 2017

School: Providencia Elementary

Show Times: 12:45pm and 2:00pm