Registration is open for the Turkey Trot!



Even though Labor Day was last week and Halloween is still a month and a half way, it is not too early to register for the Burbank Community YMCA Turkey Trot Race on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd. The family friendly annual 5K or 10K race starts at 7:30a in front of the Burbank Y, 321 E Magnolia Blvd, and circles around Downtown Burbank.

This year for the first time, they have early and family pricing. All the proceeds from the Turkey Trot go directly to fund the YMCA financial assistance program, which makes it so that no one is turned away from the Burbank Y because they cannot pay the membership dues.

Not only are you doing good for our community, you are also walking/running off some of the calories you will be eating later in the day. Who doesn’t need to do that on Turkey Day?

To register for the Turkey Trot, then click here.

