UMe Credit Union Seeking Donations For Thank-A-Soldier

UMe Credit Union announced its partnership with Keller Williams Burbank for the 7th annual Thank-A-Soldier Care Box Assembly project, created to comfort U.S. troops overseas.

From September 11 through October 20, 2017, UMe members and community neighbors can bring donations to the credit union branch during business hours.

Items will benefit deployed U.S. troops, and include personal supplies (wrapped toothpaste and tooth brushes, deodorant, shaving cream and razors), snacks (hard candy, protein bars, jerky) and entertainment (paperback books, playing cards, DVDs).

The project is part of UMeHelps, an initiative that allows UMe’s members and the Burbank community at-large to support local organizations and individuals in need.

Following the donation period, UMe will host the Thank-A-Soldier Care Box Assembly and Community BBQ Event on October 21, 2017. Held in the credit union parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will feature live music and free lunch (with a donation). Donated items will be packaged and prepared for troops as a thank you for their hard work and sacrifice.

In the spirit of the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” – we’re asking UMe members to help us collect donations for the 7th Annual Thank-A-Soldier Care Box Assembly project. You can drop off donations at the Credit Union anytime September 11 – October 20.

Acceptable donation items are listed below. Thank you!

Personal Supplies

° toothpaste & tooth brushes (individually wrapped)

° deodorant

° soap (no heavily scented soaps such as Irish Spring or Zest, please)

° shaving cream & disposable razors

° shampoo & conditioner

° lotion / sunscreen

° foot powder / corn starch

° baby powder

° handy wipes

° cleaning cloths for mobile phone & tablet screens

° white athletic socks

Snack Supplies

° hard candy / gum (no chocolate items, please)

° protein bars / granola bars / nutrition bars / rice krispy treats

° oatmeal packets

° dried fruit

° nuts / seeds

° jerky

° hot sauce packets

° kool-aid packets / crystal light packets

° hot chocolate packets

Entertainment Supplies

° paperback books (no hardback books, please)

° magazines

° crossword puzzle books / sudoku puzzles books

° playing cards

° DVDs & CDs

PLEASE NOTE: No glass, no chocolate, & no overly fragrant/heavily scented items, please.

UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank. For more information, please call Anita Hutchinson at (818) 238-2900, ext. 240.

