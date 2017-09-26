Zonta Club Provides Educational Grant For Women Seeking Change

Press release supplied by Zonta Club:

Helping women restart their lives after enduring life-altering circumstances is the objective of the WINGS grant, sponsored by Zonta Club of Burbank Area. Available to women over 21 years of age, applications are accepted twice per year April 30 and September 30. Maximum grant amount is $2,000, which is available on a one-time basis to help women improve their status through education. Funds may be applied for needs arising from schooling such as books, computer equipment, lab equipment, tuition, uniforms, vocation specific equipment etc. Grants are also available to obtain professional licenses for those who have graduated, but face financial hardship.

WINGS funds will be made available for the winter semester. Several thousand dollars have been awarded to WINGS recipients in the past seven years since the project’s inception. All information and the application for the upcoming September 30 deadline are available at www.zontaburbank.com/wings.

Zonta Club is a non-profit service organization providing grants and programs, which empower women locally and globally through service and advocacy. Programs are made available through fundraising efforts. In lieu of this year’s annual November “Woman of the Year” event, one of the club’s major fundraisers, Zonta will instead be focusing on the “Zonta Says No” campaign. “Zonta Says No” will take place from November 25-December 10, 2017 during the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender Based Violence. The club will host a variety of events to raise awareness of the perpetual violence against women in Burbank, in California, in the United States and around the world. Details for these events will be released on Zonta’s website in early October.

Donations in support of Zonta’s focus areas and membership information can be found at www.ZontaBurbank.org