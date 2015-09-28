New, Exciting Businesses Making Burbank Home

There are several significant developments planned in the city, and below is an update on where those projects stand. Also included is an update on a smaller project, at the site of a former Conroy’s Flowers. The projects are arranged by their opening dates, which are tentative, and information was provided by the city of Burbank, unless otherwise noted.

Hilton Garden Inn

What: A 209-room hotel in Downtown Burbank, about 103,400 square feet.

Developer: OTO Development, LLC

Over the last six years, OTO Development has opened 45 hotels, a pace matched by few companies within the lodging industry, their website states. This hotel portfolio represents nearly $1 billion of invested capital. Today, the company continues its impressive growth with over $500 million in urban new development projects in the Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Manhattan, and DC markets.

Location: 401 S. San Fernando Blvd.

Construction Start Date: 11/3/2014, their website states

Opening Date: Summer 2016

Wal-Mart

What: A 142,000 square foot store, purchased by Wal-Mart Stores Inc., in 2011 before the Great Indoors was scheduled to close in the fall of that same year. After years of litigation after the council approved the project, a tentative ruling by the state court earlier this year said the city must make traffic improvements, but that does not preclude Wal-Mart from obtaining a building permit.

Location: The former Great Indoors, at the Empire Center, on North Victory Place.

Construction Start Date: Walmart is currently making tenant improvements to “re-purpose” the existing structure

Opening Date: Summer 2016

IKEA

What: The existing IKEA in Downtown Burbank is almost 25 years old, and is one of the company’s oldest stores in the Western U.S. When the new store is completed, it will be the largest IKEA in the U.S. at 456,000 square feet.

Location: 805 S. San Fernando Blvd.

Construction Start Date: September (although demolition of existing buildings on the property began earlier)

Opening Date: Spring 2017

Talaria at Burbank

What: A four-story, mixed-use project in the city’s Media District. A Whole Foods store is the exclusive retail tenant on the ground floor and 241 luxury apartments will be built above it. Rents for the apartments have not been set, but apartments will range in size from 900 to 3,000 square feet, and will be one, two or three bedrooms, the developer said.

Developer: Cusumano Real Estate Group

Location: 3401 W. Olive Ave.

Construction Start Date: Demolition of existing structures is expected to begin soon

Opening Date: Early 2018

Burbank and Buena Vista

What: In a former Conroy’s Flowers, a cafe called California Eatery, and a two-story office building and medical office were approved in February 2014 by the Burbank Planning Board.

Cafe owner: Bryan Sim, resident and owner of Doughnut Hut

Location: 2411 W. Burbank Blvd.

Construction Start Date: Unclear, although the city says the plan still includes a cafe, by the same owner. Calls to Mr. Sim were not immediately returned.

Opening Date: Unknown at this time

First Street Village

What: A residential and retail project consisting of three, five-story structures for a total of 283 apartments, with about 13,765 square feet of combined retail space on the ground floor.

Developer: CBA Partnership Architects

Location: Downtown Burbank, roughly between First Street and the Golden State (5) Freeway

Construction Start Date: The application is currently in Development Review and an environmental document is being prepared at this time. City staff anticipates presenting the project to the Planning Board sometime in the first quarter of 2016.

Opening Date: Unknown at this time

The Nickelodeon expansion is currently under construction and city officials said it could be completed by Summer 2017.

Other noteable businesses coming to Burbank or that recently opened include:

Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill at 110 N. First St.; tentatively scheduled to open the first quarter of 2016;

Five Guys Burgers and Fries opened recently in the Burbank Town Center (formerly My Big Fat Greek Restaurant);

European Wax Center scheduled to open soon at 114 S. San Fernando Blvd.;

Gyu-Kaku is slated to open mid-November at 116 S. San Fernando Blvd.;

Steak and Shake is scheduled to open in December at 108-112 E. Palm Ave. (formerly Johnny Rockets and French Crepe Company);

Tesla Motors is moving into the space at 811 S. San Fernando Blvd.; tentatively scheduled to open in October.

