Target Store Coming to Magnolia Park

Target announced plans to open a flexible-format store in Magnolia Park. The first store will be located at 1033 North Hollywood Way, and is also projected to open in July 2017.

The space has been used for different types of stores and real estate offices since Akron’s left the location in the mid 80’s after opening up the original store in 1955.

Following the opening of the store, Target will have nine flexible-format locations in the greater Los Angeles area. The other locations include: Beverly Connection (opened March 2013), University of California, Mission Hills (opening July, 2017), Irvine (opening July 2017), Koreatown (opening October 2017), Los Angeles Central (opened October 2012), Long Beach Bixby (opened March 2016), University of Southern California (opening July 2017), and Los Angeles Westwood (opened July 2012).

Growth in dense suburban and urban markets is a priority for Target, and Target’s flexible store design allows for stores in smaller locations to bring a localized experience to guests with tailored assortments.

The Burbank store at approximately 24,750 square feet will provide a quick-trip shopping experience with curated assortments, including:

A selection of fresh groceries, including produce and meal essentials, as well as grab-and-go items spanning sandwiches, salads beverages, snacks and more

Men’s and women’s apparel

A curated assortment of kids’ and baby care products, as well as toys

Home décor

An assortment of health, personal care and beauty products

Portable technology products and entertainment accessories

Services Target Mobile and Order Pickup

“Target is focused on serving more guests in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods by adding flexible-format stores in priority markets, including Los Angeles. We look forward to providing a quick-trip shopping experience to two new L.A. neighborhoods with product assortments that are uniquely Target,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, Properties, Target.

Flexible-format stores are a priority for Target and guests have responded well to having these customized stores available in areas where they previously couldn’t have opened. The company currently operates 23 flexible-format stores and will continue to open additional flexible-format locations, including the nine stores opening in fall 2016, and the 18 stores that have been announced to-date for 2017 and 2018.

