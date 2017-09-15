Tuttle Adult Center Hosts BBQ and Carnival for Senior Citizens

Last weekend, The City of Burbank’s Park and Recreation and the Burbank Nutrition Services sponsored a BBQ and Carnival event directed at our very own senior citizens. The event was attended by many, who were promptly treated to a variety activities including carnival games, raffles, Bingo, and Texas Hold’Em.

Attendees all wore smiles on their faces as they were treated to food, music, and ice cream. Sweets were in no shortage either. Both Cotton Candy and Snow Cones were available for anyone with a large sweet tooth.

On the event, a representative had this to say: “From this event, we come together with the community and give happiness to the seniors and the experience that they get from this event, along with meeting other people. And we’re keeping them mobile. Keeping them going, happy, and active, which is the important thing yet for our seniors.”

Related Posts: