Arrest Reports for August 2013

Updated: 9/4/13

August 31:

Zack Carlton Morgan, 22, of Burbank

1:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Glendale Municipal Code violation warrant

Veronica Theresa Mejia, 22, of San Fernardino

2:30 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Edwin Alexander Coreas, 36, of Los Angeles

2:42 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & Third St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Amiraslan Sounny Jafari, 21, of Canoga Park

2:45 a.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Keith Wayne Shill, 31, of Glendale

3:05 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Cordova St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Steven Louis Soria, 23, of Burbank

7:25 p.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Whitnall Hwy., Burbnak

Domestic violence warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Edgar Solis, 19, of Burbank

8:45 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Joe Castillo, 34, of Burbank

11:16 p.m. at Magnoia Blvd. & Shelton St., Burbank

Driving under the influence warrant

Levon Martirosyan, 21, of Glendale

11:40 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank

Credit card fraud warrant

Damian Alberto Murillo, 27, of Granada Hills

11:45 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joshua Hanna of Burbank

Simi Valley PD

Driving under the influence, Child endangerment

August 30:

Martin Galicia Jr., 22, of Sun Valley

1:03 a.m. Magnollia Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Burgess Ryan Covington, 28, of Sun Valley

3:40 a.m. at Glendale PD

Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Samraat Ghosh, 24, of Burbank

7:30 a.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Carlos Antony Pellot, 33, of Burbank

8:50 a.m. at Oxnard St. & Clybourn Ave., North Hollywood

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joseph Ronald Routenberg, 56, of Burbank

7:40 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Jorge Armando Arias, 33, of Castaic

8:50 p.m. at 233 N. Florence St., Burbank

Brandon Matthew Honicky, 22, of Burbank

10:36 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Allegheny St., Sun Valley

Robbery

Paul Johnson, 44, of Duarte

10:56 p.m. at Olive Ave. & First St., Burbank

Driving with a suspended licese warrant

Samuel Carrillo, 27, of Arleta

11:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Gove Ave., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Alexander Juarez-Bonilla, 27, of North Hollywood

11:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank

Marijuana possession warrant, Disturbing the peace warrants

Nicholas Aaron Bejarano, 21, of North Hollywood

11:50 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Marijuana possession

Michael McGee, 49, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

Shannon Gosch, 49, of Burbank

Altadena CHP

Driving under the influence

August 29:

Rojen Arman Gharagedaghi, 25, of Glendale

1:03 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Olive Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Natalie Mary Roux, 48, of Burbank

1:15 10:15 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Oshin Grigorian, 53, of Burbank

3:30 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Highland Ave., Glendale

Forgery, Burglary warrant

Masis Shah Karami, 51, of Glendale

4 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Highland Ave., Glendale

False personation

Gevik Torosian, 33, of Glendale

4:45 p.m. at 648 E. University Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving with a suspended license warrant

Jose Socorro Rodriguez, 53, of Burbank

6 p.m. at 1300 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Shakey’s Pizza)

Public intoxicaiton

Ron Wayne Cafferty, 48, of Burbank

10:40 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine, Trespassing, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Levon Kademyan, 28, of Burbank

LAPD

Illegal tow truck operation

August 28:

Kenneth Eugene Hagle, 50, of Burbank

12:15 a.m. at 1600 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Public intoxication warrants

Maranda Ageha Fontanez, 22, of Sun Valley

2:30 a.m. at Sherman Way & Cartright Ave., Sun Valley

Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Vanessa Ann Bailey, 34, of Newhall

3:10 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Melinda Joy Gnasso, 45, of Burbank

11:55 a.m. at 1047 E. Tujunga Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence warrant

Oshin Grigorian, 53, of Burbank

3:30 p.m. at Kenneth Rd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Silva Stepanian, 34, of Burbank

9:10 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)

Petty theft

Carlos Ozuna, 22, of Los Angeles

11:30 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division

Driving under the influence warrant

August 27:

Sukhminder Singh Kooner, 43, of Granada Hills

12:35 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Antonio D. Jones, 28, of Studio City

2:30 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Ledge Ave., Burbank

Possession of a sword cane

Brian Anthony Callier, 47, of Burbank

3:15 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Isabel St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Justin Albert Dempsey, 26, of Calgary, Canada

4 a.m. at 741 N. Frederic St., Burbank

Battery, Public intoxication

Sylvain Serge LeFevre, 30, of Burbank

4 a.m. at 2608 W. Chandler Blvd., Burbank

Battery, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Michael Patrick Wilson, 36, of Burbank

4:30 a.m. at 411 N. Fairview St., Burbank

Under the influene of drugs, Trespassing

Felix Ramirez, 47, of Bell Gardens

11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lima St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Eddy Paez, 27, of Burbank

Orange PD

Parole violation

Julio Grassano, 45, of Burbank

Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Dituri, 28, of Burbank

LAPD

Drug possession

Joseph Chavez, 34, of Burbank

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wesley Napier, 54, of Burbank

Covina PD

Public intoxication

Alexis R. Garcia, 23, of Burbank

Arcadia PD

Felony warrant

August 26:

Natalie Therese Alvarez, 29, of Burbank

3:11 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Hugo Jesus Castillo-Sierra, 26, of North Hollywood

5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screendland Dr., Burbank

Possession of drugs for sale, Public intoxication warrant

Daniel Ernesto Ardon, 27, of Pasadena

5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank

Drug possession, Failure to appear warrant, Domestic violence warrant

Jonathan Amir Assilbk, 28, of Encino

5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank

Sale/transportation of drugs, Sale/transportation of marijuana

Ralph Cordova Gomez, 42, of Perris

5:49 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Kenneth Roger Ortega, 23, of Van Nuys

6:45 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Jose Manny Mendoza, 31, of Burbank

8:15 p.m. at Buena Vista & Golden State Freeway, Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Oscar DeLuca Pons, 24, of Tujunga

8:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Manning St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Michael Iraheta, 24, of Burbank

LAPD

Vandalism

Arutyun S. Torosyan, 33, of Burbank

Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Immigration violation

Eddy Paez-Lopez , 27,of Burbank

Orange PD

Under the influence of drugs, Parole violation

Pascual G. Hernandez, 44, of Burbank

West Los Angeles CHP

Driving without a license, traffic violation

August 25:

Jacob Steven Chambers, 35, of Santa Clarita

12:25 a.m. at 2529 N. Keystone St., Burbank

Public intoxication

John Carlos Ramos, 22, of Riverside

1:45 a.m. at 2819 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication

Colby Robin Lombardo, 21, of Burbank

2:15 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Catalina St., Burbank

Receiving stolen property

Alejandro Jasper Vallejo, 19, of Tujunga

3 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Valencia Ave., Burbank

Receiving stolen property warrant

Jocelyn Crites, 46, of Burbank

3 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Olive Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Bryanna Dawn Edwards, 26, of Burbank

3:14 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Orchard Dr., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Eli Jacobo-Gonzalez, 30, of North Hollywood

4 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Front St., Burbank

Drug possession

Sergey Petrosyan, 33, of Burbank

5 a.m. at Empire Ave. & Clybourn Ave. Burbank

Driving under the influence

Alberto Rodolfo Munoz, 27, of Van Nuys

1:50 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division

Driving without a license warrant, Driving without insurance warrant

Robert Martin Mack, 50, of Los Angeles

6:10 p.m. at Oak St. & Fairview St., Burbank

Public intoxication

Alejandro Ivan Garcia, 20, of North Hollywood

7:45 p.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)

Possession of a prohibited weapon warrant

Richard Hudecek, 59, of Burbank

8:55 p.m. by Burbank PD

Spousal battery

Olmedo Andres Orejuela-Ferro, 29, of Burbank

11 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Clark Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

Marshaun Allen Horne, 34, of Seattle, Washington

11:05 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Beachwood Dr., Burbank

Public intoxication

Suzanne Smith, 60, of Burbank

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

August 24:

Christopher Emilio Grajales, 24, of North Hollywood

12:53 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

John Claude Morris, 19, of Burbank

1:30 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank

Marijuana possession, Possession of a switchblade knife, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Edward Peter Bello, Jr., 46, of Burbank

1:30 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank

Public intoxication, Driving without a license warrant

Khachatur Miduryan, 27, of Van Nuys

1:56 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joshua Aaron Wiseman, 22, of Burbank

2:30 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carlos Demelo, 30, of Downey

2:50 a.m. by Burbank PD

Driving under the influence

Vage Patatanyan, 21, of Burbank

3 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Tujunga Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Christopher James Clow, 39, of Burbank

11:38 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lima St., Burbank (alley behind Coral Café)

Driving while addicted to drugs

Christopher Young, 38, of Los Angeles

12:40 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Fairview St., Burbank

Exhibition of speed, Driving under the influence

Carlos Alberto Cuellar, 50, of Burbank

1:25 a.m. at 2415 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Vista Liquor)

Public intoxication

Raul Raymundo-Martine Ledesma, 29, of Los Angeles

1:40 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication

Eric Ross Baer, 50, of Burbank

1:50 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)

Vandalism warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant, Open conainer of alcohol in public warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Corey Davone Currie, 21, of Centennial, FL

6:25 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Flower St., Burbank

Possession of a blackjack or billy club

Erick Rafael Miranda, 42, of Burbank

8:25 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Driving under the influence warrants

David Paul Noel, 27, of Burbank

8:30 p.m. at Oak St & Sparks St., Burbank

Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants

Tommy Taheri, 25, of Campbell

11:40 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank

Drug possession, Marijuana possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Luis Ravelo, 25, of Burbank

11:45 p.m. at 144 E. Palm Ave., Burbank

Possession of drugs without a prescription, Public intoxication

Tiffany Danielle Bentley, 34, of Burbank

11:45 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Griffith Park Dr., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Shane Heninger, 24, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Ryan Matthews, 37, of Burbank

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station

Driving under the influence

Justyn Matthews, 21, of Burbank

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Driving under the influence

Donald Eblaan, 35, of Burbank

LAPD

Forging/altering vehicle registration

Thomas M. Bolger, 46, of Burbank

Altadena CHP

Driving under the influence

August 23:

Thomas Eual Lewis, Jr., 24, of Studio City

1:55 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank

Animal cruelty warrant

April Perrine, 26, of Sun Valley

2:40 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Driving without a license warrant

Jaime Lee Williams, 31, of Los Angeles

2:55 a.m. at 416 N. Cordova St., Burbank

Burglary, Parole violation

Bruce Berry Underwood, 28, of Los Angeles

2:55 a.m. at 416 N. Cordova St., Burbank

Burglary

Paul Joseph Sullivan, 29, of Castaic

3:41 a.m. at Scott Rd. & Walnut Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Morgan McKenzie Reid, 31, of Burbank

4:10 a.m. at California St. and Jacaranda Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Casey James Lombardo, 23, of Burbank

11:05 a.m. at 1029 N. Ontario St., Burbank

Under the influence of drugs

Jason Arturo Castaneda, 28, of Newhall

5:05 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank

Driving without a license warrant

Oleg Afranasyevich Stepanov, 55, of Sherman Oaks

5:55 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)

Petty theft

Eddie Milyeren Tomihara, 47, of Burbank

9:45 p.m. at 1219 N. Cordova St., Burbank

Under the influene of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia

James Charles Nixon, 60, of Glendale

10:40 p.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank

Sale/Transportation of marijuana

Jacob Andrew Alfonso, 21, of Burbank

11:35 p.m. at Cahuenga Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood

Driving under the influence

Thomas Elgin Chiang, 20, of Burbank

11:50 p.m. at 232 N. Beachwood Dr., Burbank

Drug possession, Under the influence of drugs

Kevin Gutierrez, 18, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Possession of vandalism/graffiti tools

Leo T. Lovato, Jr., 23, of Burbank

Pasadena PD

Drug possession

August 22:

Ivana Dora Pozgaj, 19, of San Clemente

1:20 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Parish Pl., Burbank

Auto theft

Michael Grant McCauley, 49, of North Hollywood

3:50 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Vaughn Winslow, 27, of Burbank

745 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Violating a court order, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Spousal battery warrant

Darlene Endicott, 22, of Garden Grove

1:40 p.m. at LAPD Foothill Division

Under the influence of drugs warrant

Farrell Eugene Bear, 55, of Burbank

2:15 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank

Failure to appear warrants

Haroutioun Hakobyan, 27, of Surprise, Arizona

10 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Olive Ave. l

Credit/Debit car frauds

Terrelle Byfield, 22, of Burbank

LAPD

Failure to appear warrant, Fugitive from justice warrant

August 21:

Rigoberto Martinez, 23, of Burbank

4:35 a.m. at San Fernando Road & Linden Ave., Glendale

Driving under the influence



Christopher Cleary, 36, of Los Angeles

1:41 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Making annoying phone calls

Brian Angel Esparza, 22, of Los Angeles

1 p.m. at LAPD Metro Division

Burglary, Parole violation

Santos Oralia Villalobos, 29, of Burbank

2 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)

Petty theft

Viviana Machorro, 23, of Burbank

4:55 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Petty theft

Mauricio Cota, 42, of North Hollywood

7:25 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank

Drug possession

Pual Abraham Melendez, 22, of Sun Valley

9:15 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Resisting arrest warrant

Alan Glen Amenta, 44, of Sylmar

11:17 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

Donna Arlene Case, 42, of Winnetka

11:30 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank

Drug possession warrant

August 20:

Colton Archuleta Freedman, 18, of Burbank

12:50 a.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Whitney Lavon Martishius, 20, of Valencia

12:50 a.m. by Burbank PD

Driving under the influence warrant, Vandalism warrant

Jesus Valle Ahumada, Jr., 25, of Burbank

7 a.m. at 1815 Keeler St., Burbank

Felon in possession of a firearm

Quincy Carnell Keaton, 24, of Los Angeles

9:05 a.m. at 913 Irving Dr., Burbank

Burglary, 7 Failure to appear warrants

Adam Christopher Somarriba, 22, of Burbank

9:30 a.m. at 1734 N. California St., Burbank

Possession of vandalism tools, Parole violation

Gustavo Andre Quintero, 24, of Sun Valley

2:15 p.m. at 2300 Monterey Pl, Burbank (Vicroy Park)

Public intoxication

Christopher Keith Saffi, 33, of Burbank

4 p.m. at 601 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ovrom Park)

Assault with a deadly weapon, Public intoxication

Vivian Mejia, 27, of Burbank

4:20 p.m. at 601 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ovrom Park)

Public intoxication

Isiali Mariquin, 32, of Burbank

4:40 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Market)

Public intoxication

Christina Marie Kahra, 37, of Burbank

10:55 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Driving under the influence2300 Mon

Karrilynn McCarthy, 29, of Burbank

South Los Angeles CHP

Driving under the influence

Gideon M. Labarre, 32, of Burbank

Altadena CHP

Driving under the influence

Patrick Myatt, 34, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Justin Brown, 33, of Burbank

LAPD

Embezzlement, parole violation

Yeshe P. Perl , 37, of Burbank

Santa Ana CHP

Driving under the influence

August 19:

Richard Garrett Powell, 27, of Burbank

2:10 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Kenwood St., Burbank

Littering warrant, LA Municipal Code violation warrants

Maria Martinez, 40, of Canyon Country

11:15 a.m. at 601 S. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank

Embezzlement

Nestor Alejandro Reyes, 19, of North Hollywood

8 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank

Robbery, Burglary, Resisting arrest, Witness intimidation, Public intoxication

Thomas Mahoney, 36, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

Hakop Papazyan, 22, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Transporting/selling drugs

Ryan W. Segura, 24, of Burbank

West Covina PD

Petty theft

August 18:

Elizabeth Farley, 78, of Hollywood

12:30 a.m. at Barham Blvd. & Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles

Driving under the influence

Mohammed Bashir, 39, of Burbank

12:38 a.m. at Cornell Dr. & Third St., Burbank

Public intoxication

Richard Maurice Bates, 28, of Whittier

12:47 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Marijuana possession

Brandon Christoper Wong, 30, of Belmont

1:10 a.m. at Olive Ave. and Franklin Ave., Burbank

Driving uner the influence

Ruben Anthony Banzali, 28, of Burbank

1:20 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & First St., Burbank

Public intoxication

Melissa Priscilla Vasquez, 22, of Los Angeles

2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Receiving stolen property

Daric Wing Wong, 53, of Arcadia

10 a.m. at Arcadia PD

Grand theft warrant

Breanna Shields, 20, of Burbank

6 p.m. at 2501 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Routenberg, 55, of Burbank

6:10 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Benjamin Conti, 45, of Burbank

8:05 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant, Public intoxication warrants, Trespassing warrant

Stephen John Morrison, 45, of Los Angeles

10:35 p.m. at Riverside Dr. & Main St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Public intoxication

Felicia Sharee Flores, 34, of Tarzana

10:05 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Mariposa St., Burbank

Violating a court order, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Spousal battery warrant

Kevin Fernando Castillo, 22, of Burbank

11:40 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Andover Dr., Burbank

Possession of burglary tools

Hamlet Keshishyan, 42, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Drug possession

Thomas B. McIwee, 27, of Burbank

Central Los Angeles CHP

Driving under the influence

August 17:

Hugo Cesar Alvarez, 32, of Burbank

1 a.m. at Oak St. & Florence St., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ever Emmanuel Hernandez, 48, of Burbank

1:40 a.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Johnny Riveramangandi, 23, of North Hollywood

2 a.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division

Resisting arrest warrant

Angineh Koorehzard, 30, of Glendale

2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Identity theft

Shant Elbekian, 27, of Glendale

2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank

Possession of drugs for sale

Elise Breslin Robson, 25, of Burbank

3 a.m. at Riverside Dr. & Pass Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Oscar Armando Zepeda, 58, Lancaster

4:20 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication

Eric Lee Sicard, 34, of Cherry Valley

4:30 p.m. at Sunset Canyon & Orange Grove Terrace, Burbank (Palm Park)

Failure to appear warrants

Brian Anthony Callier, 47, of Burbank

6:50 p.m. at 683 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Toys R Us)

Driving under the influence warrant

Nicholas Drew Dergan, 22, of Burbank

9:36 p.m. at 420 Eton Dr., Burbank

Resisting arrest, Under the influence of drugs warrants. Petty theft warrant, Resisting arrest, Evading a police officer, Resisting arrest warrant

Rene Leonardo Hernandez, 27, of Burbank

11:50 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Kenwood St., Burbank

Public intoxication warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Meher Aboolian, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine, Hit and run, Driving without a license

NAME REDACTED UPON REQUEST, 29, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

August 16:

Jason Angelo Villarama, 31, of Burbank

3:45 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Riverside Dr., Burbank

Driving without a license warrant



Yurik Arutyunyan, 47, of Burbank

7:40 a.m. a 238 E. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank

Violating a domestic protective order

Helbert Perez, 40, of Los Angeles

9:50 a.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division

Public intoxication warrant

Hugo Hernandez, 27, of Burbank

10:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Failure to appear warrants, Immigration violation

Edgar Alberto Garza, 27, of Burbank

10:48 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Vandalism

Britany Leigh Scott, 29, of Topanga

3:30 p.m. at Cypress Ave. & Bel Aire Dr., Burbank

Battery on a police officer, Battery on a jailer, Public intoxication, Vandalism to a jail cell

Anthony Haroutounian, 30, of Burbank

1060 N. Lake St., Burbank (Firing Line)

Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine

Michael Scott Iraheta, 24, of Burbank

11:10 p.m. in the alley behind 285 N. Florence St., Burbank

Violating a court order, Parole violation

August Emerson, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Drug possession

XXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXXX, XX, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine for sale

Lisa Flores, 19, of Burbank

LAPD

Receiving stolen property

Bryan Casanova, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Fugitive from justice

August 15:

Deanna Helen Madak, 71, of Van Nuys

12:45 a.m. at 4311 W Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Laura Lynn Beckman, 57, of Encino

7:02 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple Ave., Burbank

Under the influence of drugs

Joey Keenan, 36, of Burbank

8:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & California St., Burbank

Parole violation

Erik Caballero, 31, of Pacoima

9:30 a.m. a Glenoaks Blvd. & Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Reckless driving warrant, Driving without a license warrants, Failure to appear warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Giving false identification to a police officer warrant, Identity theft warrant

Jason Michael White, 28, of Burbank

9:55 a.m. Alameda Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank

Driving without a license warrant

Roberto Moya, 51, of Burbank

3:45 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving without a license warrant

Brenda Mae Heath, 39, of Valencia

4:50 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank

Drug Possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Beatris Solis, 25, of Arleta

5 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division

Driving without a license warrant

Ricky Johnson, 35, of Pasadena

8:54 p.m. at 521 S. Lake St., Burbank

Vandalism

Donna Hernandez, 33, of North Hollywood

9:15 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)

Burglary

Alexander Alpizar, 18, of Burbank

11:17 p.m. 100 block Orange Grove Ave., Burbank (Islands parking structure)

Marijuana possession

Crystal Dituri, 47, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Erica Quintero, 25, of Burbank

LAPD

Petty theft

Michael Elias, 42, of Burbank

LAPD

Petty theft with prior convictions

August 14:

Jorge Perez Nieto, 29, of Burbank

12:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank

Resisting arrest, Driving under the influence warrant



Danielle Emily Caffey, 25, of Burbank

8:15 a.m. at 123 S. Sparks St., Burbank

Drug possession warrant

Claudio Roberto Bulgarelli, 48, of El Monte

9:30 a.m. at LAPD Metro Division

Vandalism warrant

Franz Waldimar Orsan, 47, of Burbank

11:20 a.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Ralphs)

Battery warrant

James Calvin Roberson, 40, of Burbank

6:20 p.m. at 4201 W. Olive Ave., Burbank

Battery, Making criminal threats

Karapet Levoni Akmakchyan, 24, of Glendale

11:30 p.m. at Glendale Jail

Petty theft warrant

Peter Butrus, 20, of Burbank

LAPD

Auto theft

Michael Decarolis, 56, of Burbank

LAPD

Battery on a police officer

Gagik Tonoyan, 58, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving without a license

Valerie Barrientos of Burbank

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

Domestic violence

August 13:

Cassandra Ann Hernandez, 25, of Sun Valley

3 p.m. at 1500 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Farees Ricky Tavangari, 28, of Burbank

4 p.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Lilliana Rita Eshoo, 65, of Los Angeles

9 p.m. at 1100 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Granada)

Public intoxication

Madeline Zarembo, 33, of Sherman Oaks

9:30 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl, Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)

Petty theft, Burglary warrant, Driving without a license warrant

Jacob Warshaw, 20, o of Burbank

East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station

Possession of methamphetamine

Jason S. Lowry, 42, of Burbank

Covina PD

Battery

August 12:

Ricardo Rodriguez, 40, of Los Angeles

2:50 a.m. at 3523 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Laura Jean Shapard, 34, of Burbank

2:08 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Spazier Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Hit and run

Olga Mora, 30, of Los Angeles

3:35 p.m. at Monterey Park PD

Burglary warrant

John Bryan Sandoval, 18, of Burbank

6:30 p.m. at Naomi St. & Burton Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Yesena Escobar, 29, of Arleta

9:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Failure to appear warrants

Pecola Coleman, 36, of Burbank

9:50 p.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Kmart)

Making criminal threats, Battery, Trespassing warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Rachel Wood, 55, of Burbank

10:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Main St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Laura Lyons, 25, of Burbank

LAPD

Transporting controlled substance

August 11:

Carlos Andres Perez, 31, of Burbank

2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Amherst Dr., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Jay Edward Bonnar, 36, of Sherman Oaks

5:35 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Main St., Burbank

Drug possession

Melina Lisa Gonzales, 18, of Burbank

12:40 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division

Petty theft warrant

Rane Melkom, 27, of Glendale

6:14 p.m. at University Ave. & Sixth St., Burbank

Credit card fraud, Probation violation

Jesse Heredia, 33, of Burbank

9:10 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank

Trespassing

Nicole Mendoza, 38, of West Covina

10:30 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Brighton St., Burbank

Driving with a suspended license warrant

Gustavo Gurrola Nava, 36, of Pacoima

11:45 p.m. at Tujunga Ave. & Third St., Burbank

False personation, Possession of false identification

Luis Villalvazo, 32, of Burbank

Century Sheriff’s Station

Spousal battery

Melina Gonzales, 18, of Burbank

LAPD

Petty theft

Jonathan J. Bauer, 28, of Burbank

Altadena CHP

Driving under the influence

August 10:

Omar Andrade, 21, of Arleta

4 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia, Resisting arrest, False personation

Francisco Javier Amarillas, 25, of Pacoima

4:20 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maria de la Luz Sanchez-Garcia, 18, of Woodland Hills

4:45 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave.

Possession of methamphetamine, Identity theft

Joshua Surina, 20, of Burbank

7:55 a.m. at Wyoming Ave. & Ontario St., Burbank

Public intoxication

Kevin John Brooks, 48, of Burbank

1:40 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Petty theft with prior convictions warrant, Failure to register as a sex offender warrant

Kyle Jedrick Buenaventura, 20, of Burbank

4:10 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)

Burglary

Rezvan Kaokhodazadeh, 59, of Los Angeles

6 p.m. at 201 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)

Burglary

Elvis Romikovich Kazaryan, 28, of Burbank

6:42 p.m. at 200 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Resisting arrest, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation

Rafael Inchausti Gallegos, 24, of Sun Valley

7:50 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Gary Zabounian, 46, of Hesperia

11 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Tulare Ave., Burbank

Parole violation

Arootin T. Savarani , 20, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Kidnapping, Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

Mehran Amini, 41, of Burbank

Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station

Trespassing

Ashley Davis, 22, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Kelly S. Matthews, 30, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Driving under the influence

Siegfred Abrogena, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

Brian Ottmer, 34, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the Influence

Estephen A. Rivera, 21, of Burbank

Altadena CHP

Driving under the influence

Tyler J. Padilla, 21, of Burbank

Bakersfield PD

Petty theft, Possession of narcotics paraphernalia

August 9:

Juan Garcia, 21, of Panorama City

2:35 a.m. at 108 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Immigration violation

Heidi J. Strickler, 46, of Burbank

12:40 p.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Clark Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication

Cory Labeco Escobedo, 20, of Bell Gardens

3:15 p.m. by Santa Clarita Sheriff’ Station

Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Kyung Yooneunice Chung, 30, of Harbor City

4:15 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)

Burglary

Shahed Kalaleh, 26, of Glendale

10:05 p.m. at Palm Ave. & First St., Burbank

Battery on a police officer, Drug possession, Resisting arrest, Public intoxication, Disturbing the peace, Felony resisting arrest

Andrew Davis Fisher, 27, of Glendale

11:20 p.m. at Glendale Jail

Driving under the influence warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant

Ernie Mastracchio, 67, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Driving under the influence

Andrew J. Osborne, 22, of Burbank

Carlsbad PD

Public intoxication

Leslie A. Abelia, 31, of Burbank

Pasadena PD

Petty theft

August 8:

Charniece Frank White, 24, of North Hollywood

1:38 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Driving under the influence

Jorge Luna, 20, of North Hollywood

7:45 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division

Driving without a license warrant

Matthew Fulk, 42, of Kalispell, Montana

11:05 a.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Petty theft

Matthew Harrison Hager, 25, of Simi Valley

11:20 a.m. at 649 N. Orchard Dr., Burbank

Grand theft warrant

Hakop Jack Achemyan, 22, of Glendale

1:10 p.m. at 1804 W. Olive Ave., Burbank (Harvard Medical Supply)

Furnishing tobacco or tobacco paraphernalia to a minor warrant

Marcial Armenta, 22, of Los Angeles

2 p.m. at L.A. County Probation Dept., Los Angeles

Robbery, Failure to appear warrant

Riad J. Hanna, 43, of Burbank

2:50 p.m. at 1212 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Child annoying warrant, Furnishing tobacco or tobacco paraphernalia to a minor warrant



John Tyler Benton, 26, of Kansas City

4:35 p.m. at Bonnywood Pl. & Providencia Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrant

Gregory Allen Collier, 60, of Burbank

7:13 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Cypress Ave., Burbank

Public intoxication, Public intoxication warrant

Autumn Levandoski, 23, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

Brenannal Roibinson, 20, of Burbank

Altadena CHP

Driving with a suspended license, Speeding

August 7:

Dorothy Aurora Rivas, 47, of Burbank

12:45 a.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Deanna Vivienne Barbour, 22, of Van Nuys

2:22 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Driving under the influence

Kirsten Lexis Hadley, 23, of Los Angeles

2:25 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Proof of insurance warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Ruben Antonio Esparza, 53, of Burbank

6:40 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Gateway, Burbank

Public intoxication, Spousal battery warrant

Ronald Peter Kalinowski, 25, of Burbank

7 p.m. at 806 E. Grinnell Dr., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon, Resisting arrest, Failure to appear warrant

Sonny Luis Acosta, 18, of Burbank

7:40 p.m. at 250 W. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank (Santa Anita Playlot)

Resisting arrest

Aleksey Iyevlev, 29, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

August 6:

Gregory Scott Fletcher, 53, of Burbank

4:30 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division

Public intoxication warrant, Trespassing warrant Open containers in public warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants

Colin Joseph Wilkie, 30, of North Hollywood

6:40 a.m. at Olive Ave. & California St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Forest Becowah Herman, 20, of Burbank

6:50 a.m. at 2505 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank

Violating a court order, Domestic violence, Failure to appear warrant

Johnnea Lee Holland, 56, of Glendale

8:35 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

August 5:

Jonathan Killy, 32, of Burbank

12:10 a.m. at 421 N. Pass Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Doreen Gonzales, 33, of Burbank

3:55 a.m. by Burbank PD

Child abuse

Daniel Lee Gibson, 52, of Burbank

12:40 p.m. at 23520 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

Continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14

Vasco V. Naumov, 43, of North Hollywood

8:25 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank

Public intoxication warrant, Driving under the influence warrant

GaryEdward Wicker, 58, of Burbank

11:25 p.m. at 1212 N. Whitnall Hwy., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Raymond Dario, 34, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine, Transporting/selling drugs

Jesus Lucero, 38, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine

August 4:

Joshua Rodolfo Pimental, 27, of Burbank

2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Visa St., Burbank

Identity theft



Gian Carlo Valdecantos, 32, of Los Angeles

2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Identity theft, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Emmanuel Luartes, 25 of Reseda

2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Identity theft

Sheila Marie Rodriguez, 27, of Reseda

2:15 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank

Identity theft, Possession of methamphetamine

Samuel Moran, 39, of Sylmar

8:20 a.m. at 1230 Hollywood Way, Burbank

Public intoxication

Seth Max Feinberg, 29, of Athens

10:10 a.m. 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)

Marijuana possession

Manuel Ulloa, 27, of Los Angeles

1 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Ontario St., Burbank

Spousal battery, Contempt of court, Immigration violation, False imprisonment warrant Contempt of court warrant, Driving under the influence warrant

Sarita Marie Vidal, 33, of Glendale

1:45 p.m. at 301 N. Pass Ave., Burbank (Vons)

Petty theft

Vicente Chico Cazares, 37, of North Hollywood

2:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Victory Blvd., Burbank

Driving without a license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

James Korey Henderson, 48, of Burbank

4:30 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Making criminal threats

Richard Mario Hernandez, 20, of Maywood

4:30 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank

Marijuana possession

Peter Israel Bustos, 21, of Burbank

4:30 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank

Public intoxication warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Kimberly Krueger, 26, of Canoga Park

5:30 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Valhalla Dr., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Maximo de los Santos, 19, of Burbank

7:30 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine

Jorge Jimenez, 27, of Burbank

7:55 p.m. at 1315 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank

Child Endangerment

Alexander J. Vega, 41, of Burbank

Blythe CHP

Driving under the influence, Under the influence of drugs

Vicente Uribe, 35, of Burbank

San Dimas Sheriff’s Station

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stevie A. Lutz, 20, of Burbank

Fullerton PD

Elder abuse

August 3:

Jose Antonio Contreras, 21, of Lake Balboa

12:10 a.m. at Grismer Ave. & Rogers Pl., Burbank

Vandalism

Jose Machado, 33, of Los Angeles

1:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & First St., Burbank

Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

Richard David Barrera, 44, of Wilmington

2:20 a.m. by Burbank PD

Domestic violence

Angel Panch Lesigues, 19, of Glendale

8 p.m. at 100 block E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank (Islands parking structure)

Drug possession, Possession of stolen property, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carlos Alfredo Vasquez, 39, of Los Angeles

8:10 p.m. 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Lucero Gomez, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Driving under the influence

Fernando Luna, 32, of Burbank

LAPD

Drug possession

August 2:

Cesar Osvaldo Quintanilla, 23, of Los Angeles

1:05 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank

Driving under the influence

Vartan Samani, 37, of Burbank

5:15 p.m. at 110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank (Central Library)

Identity theft

Erin Marie Mariani, 27, of Burbank

6:30 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)

Petty theft with prior convictions

Robert Rodriguez, Jr., 22, of Valencia

6:33 p.m. at Burbank Town Center East Garage

Driving under the influence

Maria Hagenow, 51, of Burbank

6:55 p.m. at 3315 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank

Failure to appear warrants, LA Municipal Code violation warrant, trespassing on posted property warrants, Trespassing warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Jessie Jimenez-Castro, 22, of Lake View Terrace

7:50 p.m. 260 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Gitana parking structure)

Possession of methamphetamine, Illegal possession of nitrous oxide warrant

Sonvonna Phillips, 44, of Long Beach

8 p.m. at 4121 Toluca Lake Dr., Burbank

Elder abuse/theft, Prostitution

Donald Albert Phillips, 44, of Burbank

9:15 p.m. at Hollywood Way and Burton Ave., Burbank

Drug possession

Theresa Lynn Koshak, 52, of Woodland Hills

11 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Fantasia Billiards)

Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Petty theft warrant, Drug possession warrant

Jeffery Udeozor, 26, of Burbank

LAPD

Child annoying

Robert Logan, 69, of Burbank

LAPD

Petty theft

Debra Levine, 47, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Driving with a suspended license, Failure to appear warrants

Sevan Gerigorian, 26, of Burbank

Glendale PD

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Struble, 26, of Burbank

Newhall CHP

Driving under the influence

August 1:

Gamaliel Elenes Camacho, 46, of Burbank

9 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Possesson of drug paraphernalia, Driving without a license warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Arthuro Navarro, Jr., 25, of Burbank

9:10 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Possession of methamphetamine warrants

Adrian Madrigal, 38, of Burbank

9:30 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank

Parole violation warrant

William Allen Treadwell, 62, of Burbank

12:24 p.m. on Cornell Dr., Burbank

Driving under the influence warrant, Resisting arrest warrant

Danielle Iarin Surplice, 26, of Valencia

2:50 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco parking lot)

Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Alexander Michael Denkovski, 44, of Burbank

4:05 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)

Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Savannah Jones, 18, of Burbank

4:40 p.m. at 1601 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)

Petty theft

Melina Lisa Gonzales, 18, of Burbank

4:40 p.m. at 1601 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)

Petty theft

Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank

4:45 p.m. at 2529 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation

Tiffany Marie Knepper, 24, of Pacoima

6 p.m. at 200 block W. Cedar Ave., Burbank

Assault with a deadly weapon, Evading, Auto theft, Bringing drugs into a jail

Gilbert Joseph Canales, 38, of Burbank

6:10 p.m. at 200 block W. Cedar Ave., Burbank

Felon in possession of a firearm, Auto theft, Evading

Mojgan Hakmi, 44, of Montrose

7 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)

Petty theft

Brian Austine Padilla, 31, of Ontario

7:30 p.m. at 641 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Orchard Supply Hardware)

Receiving stolen property, Failure to appear warrant

Jacqueline Nicole Acosta, 27, of West Covina

7:30 p.m.641 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Orchard Supply Hardware)

Receiving stolen property, Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Castillo, 21, of Burbank

9:35 p.m. at 148 E. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank

Making criminal threats

Brittany Young, 23, of Burbank

LAPD

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Andres Tafoya, 30, of Burbank

Orange County Sheriff’s Department

Probation violation

