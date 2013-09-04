Arrest Reports for August 2013

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrestes made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated.

Updated:  9/4/13

August 31:
Zack Carlton Morgan, 22, of Burbank
1:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Glendale Municipal Code violation warrant

Veronica Theresa Mejia, 22, of San Fernardino
2:30 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Edwin Alexander Coreas, 36, of Los Angeles
2:42 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Amiraslan Sounny Jafari, 21, of Canoga Park
2:45 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Keith Wayne Shill, 31, of Glendale
3:05 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Cordova St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Steven Louis Soria, 23, of Burbank
7:25 p.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Whitnall Hwy., Burbnak
Domestic violence warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Edgar Solis, 19, of Burbank
8:45 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Joe Castillo, 34, of Burbank
11:16 p.m. at Magnoia Blvd. & Shelton St., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant

Levon Martirosyan, 21, of Glendale
11:40 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
Credit card fraud warrant

Damian Alberto Murillo, 27, of Granada Hills
11:45 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joshua Hanna of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Driving under the influence, Child endangerment

August 30:
Martin Galicia Jr., 22, of Sun Valley
1:03 a.m. Magnollia Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Burgess Ryan Covington, 28, of Sun Valley
3:40 a.m. at Glendale PD
Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Samraat Ghosh, 24, of Burbank
7:30 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Carlos Antony Pellot, 33, of Burbank
8:50 a.m. at Oxnard St. & Clybourn Ave., North Hollywood
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joseph Ronald Routenberg, 56, of Burbank
7:40 p.m.  at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Jorge Armando Arias, 33, of Castaic
8:50 p.m. at 233 N. Florence St., Burbank

Brandon Matthew Honicky, 22, of Burbank
10:36 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Allegheny St., Sun Valley
Robbery

Paul Johnson, 44, of Duarte
10:56 p.m. at Olive Ave. & First St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended licese warrant

Samuel Carrillo, 27, of Arleta
11:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Gove Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Alexander Juarez-Bonilla, 27, of North Hollywood
11:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession warrant, Disturbing the peace warrants

Nicholas Aaron Bejarano, 21, of North Hollywood
11:50 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Marijuana possession

Michael McGee, 49, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

Shannon Gosch, 49, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence

August 29:
Rojen Arman Gharagedaghi, 25, of Glendale
1:03 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Olive Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Natalie Mary Roux, 48, of Burbank
1:15 10:15 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Oshin Grigorian, 53, of Burbank
3:30 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Highland Ave., Glendale
Forgery, Burglary warrant

Masis Shah Karami, 51, of Glendale
4 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Highland Ave., Glendale
False personation

Gevik Torosian, 33, of Glendale
4:45 p.m. at 648 E. University Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving with a suspended license warrant

Jose Socorro Rodriguez, 53, of Burbank
6 p.m. at 1300 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Shakey’s Pizza)
Public intoxicaiton

Ron Wayne Cafferty, 48, of Burbank
10:40 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Robert Jones, 25,  of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Trespassing, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Levon Kademyan, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Illegal tow truck operation

August 28:
Kenneth Eugene Hagle, 50, of Burbank
12:15 a.m. at 1600 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication warrants

Maranda Ageha Fontanez, 22, of Sun Valley
2:30 a.m. at Sherman Way & Cartright Ave., Sun Valley
Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Vanessa Ann Bailey, 34, of Newhall
3:10 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Melinda Joy Gnasso, 45, of Burbank
11:55 a.m. at 1047 E. Tujunga Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant

Oshin Grigorian, 53, of Burbank
3:30 p.m. at Kenneth Rd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Silva Stepanian, 34, of Burbank
9:10 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft

Carlos Ozuna, 22, of Los Angeles
11:30 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving under the influence warrant

August 27:
Sukhminder Singh Kooner, 43, of Granada Hills
12:35 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Antonio D. Jones, 28, of Studio City
2:30 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Ledge Ave., Burbank
Possession of a sword cane

Brian Anthony Callier, 47, of Burbank
3:15 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Isabel St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Justin Albert Dempsey, 26, of Calgary, Canada
4 a.m. at 741 N. Frederic St., Burbank
Battery, Public intoxication

Sylvain Serge LeFevre, 30, of Burbank
4 a.m. at 2608 W. Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Battery, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Michael Patrick Wilson, 36, of Burbank
4:30 a.m. at 411 N. Fairview St., Burbank
Under the influene of drugs, Trespassing

Felix Ramirez, 47, of Bell Gardens
11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lima St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Eddy Paez, 27, of Burbank
Orange PD
Parole violation

Julio Grassano, 45, of Burbank
Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Dituri, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession

Joseph Chavez, 34, of Burbank
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wesley Napier, 54, of Burbank
Covina PD
Public intoxication

Alexis R. Garcia, 23, of Burbank
Arcadia PD
Felony warrant

August 26:
Natalie Therese Alvarez, 29, of Burbank
3:11 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Hugo Jesus Castillo-Sierra, 26, of North Hollywood
5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screendland Dr., Burbank
Possession of drugs for sale, Public intoxication warrant

Daniel Ernesto Ardon, 27, of Pasadena
5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Drug possession, Failure to appear warrant, Domestic violence warrant

Jonathan Amir Assilbk, 28, of Encino
5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Sale/transportation of drugs, Sale/transportation of marijuana

Ralph Cordova Gomez, 42, of Perris
5:49 p.m. at  200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Kenneth Roger Ortega, 23, of Van Nuys
6:45 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Jose Manny Mendoza, 31, of Burbank
8:15 p.m. at Buena Vista & Golden State Freeway, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Oscar DeLuca Pons, 24, of Tujunga
8:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Manning St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Michael Iraheta, 24, of Burbank
LAPD
Vandalism

Arutyun S. Torosyan, 33, of Burbank
Orange County Sheriff’s Department
Immigration violation

Eddy Paez-Lopez , 27,of Burbank
Orange PD
Under the influence of drugs,  Parole violation

Pascual G. Hernandez, 44, of Burbank
West Los Angeles CHP
Driving without a license, traffic violation

August 25:
Jacob Steven Chambers, 35, of Santa Clarita
12:25 a.m. at 2529 N. Keystone St., Burbank
Public intoxication

John Carlos Ramos, 22, of Riverside
1:45 a.m. at 2819 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication

Colby Robin Lombardo, 21, of Burbank
2:15 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Catalina St., Burbank
Receiving stolen property

Alejandro Jasper Vallejo, 19, of Tujunga
3 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Receiving stolen property warrant

Jocelyn Crites, 46, of Burbank
3 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Olive Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Bryanna Dawn Edwards, 26, of Burbank
3:14 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Orchard Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Eli Jacobo-Gonzalez, 30, of North Hollywood
4 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Front St., Burbank
Drug possession

Sergey Petrosyan, 33, of Burbank
5 a.m. at Empire Ave. & Clybourn Ave. Burbank
Driving under the influence

Alberto Rodolfo Munoz, 27, of Van Nuys
1:50 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving without a license warrant, Driving without insurance warrant

Robert Martin Mack, 50, of Los Angeles
6:10 p.m. at Oak St. & Fairview St., Burbank
Public intoxication

Alejandro Ivan Garcia, 20, of North Hollywood
7:45 p.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)
Possession of a prohibited weapon warrant

Richard Hudecek, 59, of Burbank
8:55 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery

Olmedo Andres Orejuela-Ferro, 29, of Burbank
11 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Clark Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

Marshaun Allen Horne, 34, of Seattle, Washington
11:05 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Beachwood Dr., Burbank
Public intoxication

Suzanne Smith, 60, of Burbank
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

August 24:
Christopher Emilio Grajales, 24, of North Hollywood
12:53 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

John Claude Morris, 19, of Burbank
1:30 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Marijuana possession, Possession of a switchblade knife, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Edward Peter Bello, Jr., 46, of Burbank
1:30 a.m. at Victory Blvd.  & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Public intoxication, Driving without a license warrant

Khachatur Miduryan, 27, of Van Nuys
1:56 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Joshua Aaron Wiseman, 22, of Burbank
2:30 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carlos Demelo, 30, of Downey
2:50 a.m. by Burbank PD
Driving under the influence

Vage Patatanyan, 21, of Burbank
3 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Tujunga Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Christopher James Clow, 39, of Burbank
11:38 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lima St., Burbank (alley behind Coral Café)
Driving while addicted to drugs

Christopher Young, 38, of Los Angeles
12:40 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Fairview St., Burbank
Exhibition of speed, Driving under the influence

Carlos Alberto Cuellar, 50, of Burbank
1:25 a.m. at 2415 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Vista Liquor)
Public intoxication

Raul Raymundo-Martine Ledesma, 29, of Los Angeles
1:40 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication

Eric Ross Baer, 50, of Burbank
1:50 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Vandalism warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant, Open conainer of alcohol in public warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Corey Davone Currie, 21, of Centennial, FL
6:25 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Flower St., Burbank
Possession of a blackjack or billy club

Erick Rafael Miranda, 42, of Burbank
8:25 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Driving under the influence warrants

David Paul Noel, 27, of Burbank
8:30 p.m. at Oak St & Sparks St., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants

Tommy Taheri, 25, of Campbell
11:40 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Drug possession, Marijuana possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Luis Ravelo, 25, of Burbank
11:45 p.m. at 144 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
Possession of drugs without a prescription, Public intoxication

Tiffany Danielle Bentley, 34, of Burbank
11:45 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Griffith Park Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Shane Heninger, 24,  of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Ryan Matthews, 37, of Burbank
Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence

Justyn Matthews, 21, of Burbank
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence

Donald Eblaan, 35, of Burbank
LAPD
Forging/altering vehicle registration

Thomas M. Bolger, 46, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence

August 23:
Thomas Eual Lewis, Jr., 24, of Studio City
1:55 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Animal cruelty warrant

April Perrine, 26, of Sun Valley
2:40 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant

Jaime Lee Williams, 31, of Los Angeles
2:55 a.m. at 416 N. Cordova St., Burbank
Burglary, Parole violation

Bruce Berry Underwood, 28, of Los Angeles
2:55 a.m. at 416 N. Cordova St., Burbank
Burglary

Paul Joseph Sullivan, 29, of Castaic
3:41 a.m. at Scott Rd. & Walnut Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Morgan McKenzie Reid, 31, of Burbank
4:10 a.m. at California St. and Jacaranda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Casey James Lombardo, 23, of Burbank
11:05 a.m. at 1029 N. Ontario St., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs

Jason Arturo Castaneda, 28, of Newhall
5:05 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant

Oleg Afranasyevich Stepanov, 55, of Sherman Oaks
5:55 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft

Eddie Milyeren Tomihara, 47, of Burbank
9:45 p.m. at 1219 N. Cordova St., Burbank
Under the influene of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia

James Charles Nixon, 60, of Glendale
10:40 p.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank
Sale/Transportation of marijuana

Jacob Andrew Alfonso, 21, of Burbank
11:35 p.m. at Cahuenga Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence

Thomas Elgin Chiang, 20, of Burbank
11:50 p.m. at 232 N. Beachwood Dr., Burbank
Drug possession, Under the influence of drugs

Kevin Gutierrez, 18, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of vandalism/graffiti tools

Leo T. Lovato, Jr., 23, of Burbank
Pasadena PD
Drug possession

August 22:
Ivana Dora Pozgaj, 19, of San Clemente
1:20 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Auto theft

Michael Grant McCauley, 49, of North Hollywood
3:50 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Vaughn Winslow, 27, of Burbank
745 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Violating a court order, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Spousal battery warrant

Darlene Endicott, 22, of Garden Grove
1:40 p.m. at LAPD Foothill Division
Under the  influence of drugs warrant

Farrell Eugene Bear, 55, of Burbank
2:15 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrants

Haroutioun Hakobyan, 27, of Surprise, Arizona
10 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Olive Ave. l
Credit/Debit car frauds

Terrelle Byfield, 22, of Burbank
LAPD
Failure to appear warrant, Fugitive from justice warrant

August 21:
Rigoberto Martinez, 23, of Burbank
4:35 a.m. at San Fernando Road & Linden Ave., Glendale
Driving under the influence

Christopher Cleary, 36, of Los Angeles
1:41 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Making annoying phone calls

Brian Angel Esparza, 22, of Los Angeles
1 p.m. at LAPD Metro Division
Burglary, Parole violation

Santos Oralia Villalobos, 29, of Burbank
2 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft

Viviana Machorro, 23, of Burbank
4:55 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Petty theft

Mauricio Cota, 42, of North Hollywood
7:25 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank
Drug possession

Pual Abraham Melendez, 22, of Sun Valley
9:15 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Resisting arrest warrant

Alan Glen Amenta, 44, of Sylmar
11:17 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

Donna Arlene Case, 42, of Winnetka
11:30 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank
Drug possession warrant

August 20:
Colton Archuleta Freedman, 18, of Burbank
12:50 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Whitney Lavon Martishius, 20, of Valencia
12:50 a.m. by Burbank PD
Driving under the influence warrant, Vandalism warrant

Jesus Valle Ahumada, Jr., 25, of Burbank
7 a.m. at 1815 Keeler St., Burbank
Felon in possession of a firearm

Quincy Carnell Keaton, 24, of Los Angeles
9:05 a.m. at 913 Irving Dr., Burbank
Burglary, 7 Failure to appear warrants

Adam Christopher Somarriba, 22, of Burbank
9:30 a.m. at 1734 N. California St., Burbank
Possession of vandalism tools, Parole violation

Gustavo Andre Quintero, 24, of Sun Valley
2:15 p.m. at 2300 Monterey Pl, Burbank (Vicroy Park)
Public intoxication

Christopher Keith Saffi, 33, of Burbank
4 p.m. at 601 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ovrom Park)
Assault with a deadly weapon, Public intoxication

Vivian Mejia, 27, of Burbank
4:20 p.m. at 601 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ovrom Park)
Public intoxication

Isiali Mariquin, 32, of Burbank
4:40 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Market)
Public intoxication

Christina Marie Kahra, 37, of Burbank
10:55 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Driving under the influence2300 Mon

Karrilynn McCarthy, 29, of Burbank
South Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence

Gideon M. Labarre, 32, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence

Patrick Myatt, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Justin Brown, 33, of Burbank
LAPD
Embezzlement, parole violation

Yeshe P. Perl , 37, of Burbank
Santa Ana CHP
Driving under the influence

August 19:
Richard Garrett Powell, 27, of Burbank
2:10 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Kenwood St., Burbank
Littering warrant, LA Municipal Code violation warrants

Maria Martinez, 40, of Canyon Country
11:15 a.m. at 601 S. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Embezzlement

Nestor Alejandro Reyes, 19, of North Hollywood
8 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Robbery, Burglary, Resisting arrest, Witness intimidation, Public intoxication

Thomas Mahoney, 36, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

Hakop Papazyan, 22, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Transporting/selling drugs

Ryan W. Segura, 24, of Burbank
West Covina PD
Petty theft

August 18:
Elizabeth Farley, 78, of Hollywood
12:30 a.m. at Barham Blvd. & Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles
Driving under the influence

Mohammed Bashir, 39, of Burbank
12:38 a.m. at Cornell Dr. & Third St., Burbank
Public intoxication

Richard Maurice Bates, 28, of Whittier
12:47 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Marijuana possession

Brandon Christoper Wong, 30, of Belmont
1:10 a.m. at Olive Ave. and Franklin Ave., Burbank
Driving uner the influence

Ruben Anthony Banzali, 28, of Burbank
1:20 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & First St., Burbank
Public intoxication

Melissa Priscilla Vasquez, 22, of Los Angeles
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Receiving stolen property

Daric Wing Wong, 53, of Arcadia
10 a.m. at Arcadia PD
Grand theft warrant

Breanna Shields, 20, of Burbank
6 p.m. at 2501 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Routenberg, 55, of Burbank
6:10 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Benjamin Conti, 45, of Burbank
8:05 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant, Public intoxication warrants, Trespassing warrant

Stephen John Morrison, 45, of Los Angeles
10:35 p.m. at Riverside Dr. & Main St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Public intoxication

Felicia Sharee Flores, 34, of Tarzana
10:05 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Mariposa St., Burbank
Violating a court order, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Spousal battery warrant

Kevin Fernando Castillo, 22, of Burbank
11:40 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Andover Dr., Burbank
Possession of burglary tools

Hamlet Keshishyan, 42, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Drug possession

Thomas B. McIwee, 27, of Burbank
Central Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence

August 17:
Hugo Cesar Alvarez, 32, of Burbank
1 a.m. at Oak St. & Florence St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ever Emmanuel Hernandez, 48, of Burbank
1:40 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Johnny Riveramangandi, 23, of North Hollywood
2 a.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Resisting arrest warrant

Angineh Koorehzard, 30, of Glendale
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Identity theft

Shant Elbekian, 27, of Glendale
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Possession of drugs for sale

Elise Breslin  Robson, 25, of Burbank
3 a.m. at Riverside Dr. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Oscar Armando Zepeda, 58, Lancaster
4:20 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication

Eric Lee Sicard, 34, of Cherry Valley
4:30 p.m. at Sunset Canyon & Orange Grove Terrace, Burbank (Palm Park)
Failure to appear warrants

Brian Anthony Callier, 47, of Burbank
6:50 p.m. at  683 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Toys R Us)
Driving under the influence  warrant

Nicholas Drew Dergan, 22, of Burbank
9:36 p.m. at 420 Eton Dr., Burbank
Resisting arrest, Under the influence of drugs warrants. Petty theft warrant, Resisting arrest, Evading a police officer, Resisting arrest warrant

Rene Leonardo Hernandez, 27, of Burbank
11:50 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Kenwood St., Burbank
Public intoxication warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Meher Aboolian, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Hit and run, Driving without a license

NAME REDACTED UPON REQUEST, 29, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

August 16:
Jason Angelo Villarama, 31, of Burbank
3:45 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Riverside Dr., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant

Yurik Arutyunyan, 47, of Burbank
7:40 a.m. a 238 E. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank
Violating a domestic protective order

Helbert Perez, 40, of Los Angeles
9:50 a.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Public intoxication warrant

Hugo Hernandez, 27, of Burbank
10:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrants, Immigration violation

Edgar Alberto Garza, 27, of Burbank
10:48 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Vandalism

Britany Leigh Scott, 29, of Topanga
3:30 p.m. at Cypress Ave. & Bel Aire Dr., Burbank
Battery on a police officer, Battery on a jailer, Public intoxication, Vandalism to a jail cell

Anthony Haroutounian, 30, of Burbank
1060 N. Lake St., Burbank (Firing Line)
Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine

Michael Scott Iraheta, 24, of Burbank
11:10 p.m. in the alley behind 285 N. Florence St., Burbank
Violating a court order, Parole violation

August Emerson, 26,  of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession

XXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXXX, XX, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine for sale

Lisa Flores, 19, of Burbank
LAPD
Receiving stolen property

Bryan Casanova, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Fugitive from justice

August 15:
Deanna Helen Madak, 71, of Van Nuys
12:45 a.m. at 4311 W Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Laura Lynn Beckman, 57, of Encino
7:02 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple Ave., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs

Joey Keenan, 36, of Burbank
8:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & California St., Burbank
Parole violation

Erik Caballero, 31, of Pacoima
9:30 a.m. a Glenoaks Blvd. & Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Reckless driving  warrant, Driving without a license warrants, Failure to appear warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Giving false identification to a police officer warrant, Identity theft warrant

Jason Michael White, 28, of Burbank
9:55 a.m. Alameda Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant

Roberto Moya, 51, of Burbank
3:45 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant

Brenda Mae Heath, 39, of Valencia
4:50 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Drug Possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Beatris Solis, 25, of Arleta
5 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving without a license warrant

Ricky Johnson, 35, of Pasadena
8:54 p.m. at 521 S. Lake St., Burbank
Vandalism

Donna Hernandez, 33, of North Hollywood
9:15 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Burglary

Alexander Alpizar, 18, of Burbank
11:17 p.m. 100 block Orange Grove Ave., Burbank (Islands parking structure)
Marijuana possession

Crystal Dituri, 47, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Erica Quintero, 25, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft

Michael Elias, 42, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft with prior convictions

August 14:
Jorge Perez Nieto, 29, of Burbank
12:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Resisting arrest, Driving under the influence warrant

Danielle Emily Caffey, 25, of Burbank
8:15 a.m. at 123 S. Sparks St., Burbank
Drug possession warrant

Claudio Roberto Bulgarelli, 48, of El Monte
9:30 a.m. at LAPD Metro Division
Vandalism warrant

Franz Waldimar Orsan, 47, of Burbank
11:20 a.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Ralphs)
Battery warrant

James Calvin Roberson, 40, of Burbank
6:20 p.m. at 4201 W. Olive Ave., Burbank
Battery, Making criminal threats

Karapet Levoni Akmakchyan, 24, of Glendale
11:30 p.m. at Glendale Jail
Petty theft warrant

Peter Butrus, 20, of Burbank
LAPD
Auto theft

Michael Decarolis, 56, of Burbank
LAPD
Battery on a police officer

Gagik Tonoyan, 58, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving without a license

Valerie Barrientos of Burbank
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Domestic violence

August 13:
Cassandra Ann Hernandez, 25, of Sun Valley
3 p.m. at 1500 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Farees Ricky Tavangari, 28, of Burbank
4 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Lilliana Rita Eshoo, 65, of Los Angeles
9 p.m. at 1100 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Granada)
Public intoxication

Madeline Zarembo, 33, of Sherman Oaks
9:30 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl, Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft, Burglary warrant, Driving without a license warrant

Jacob Warshaw, 20, o of Burbank
East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station
Possession of methamphetamine

Jason S. Lowry, 42, of Burbank
Covina PD
Battery

August 12:
Ricardo Rodriguez, 40, of Los Angeles
2:50 a.m. at 3523 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Laura Jean Shapard, 34, of Burbank
2:08 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Spazier Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Hit and run

Olga Mora, 30, of Los Angeles
3:35 p.m. at Monterey Park PD
Burglary warrant

John Bryan Sandoval, 18, of Burbank
6:30 p.m. at Naomi St. & Burton Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Yesena Escobar, 29, of Arleta
9:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Failure to appear warrants

Pecola Coleman, 36, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Kmart)
Making criminal threats, Battery, Trespassing warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Rachel Wood, 55, of Burbank
10:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Main St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Laura Lyons, 25, of Burbank
LAPD
Transporting controlled substance

August 11:
Carlos Andres Perez, 31, of Burbank
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Amherst Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Jay Edward Bonnar, 36, of Sherman Oaks
5:35 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Main St., Burbank
Drug possession

Melina Lisa Gonzales, 18, of Burbank
12:40 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Petty theft warrant

Rane Melkom, 27, of Glendale
6:14 p.m. at University Ave. & Sixth St., Burbank
Credit card fraud, Probation violation

Jesse Heredia, 33, of Burbank
9:10 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Trespassing

Nicole Mendoza, 38, of West Covina
10:30 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Brighton St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant

Gustavo Gurrola Nava, 36, of Pacoima
11:45 p.m. at Tujunga Ave. & Third St., Burbank
False personation, Possession of false identification

Luis Villalvazo, 32, of Burbank
Century Sheriff’s Station
Spousal battery

Melina Gonzales, 18, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft

Jonathan J. Bauer, 28, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence

August 10:
Omar Andrade, 21, of Arleta
4 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Resisting arrest, False personation

Francisco Javier Amarillas, 25, of Pacoima
4:20 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maria de la Luz Sanchez-Garcia, 18, of Woodland Hills
4:45 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave.
Possession of methamphetamine, Identity theft

Joshua Surina, 20, of Burbank
7:55 a.m. at Wyoming Ave. & Ontario St., Burbank
Public intoxication

Kevin John Brooks, 48, of Burbank
1:40 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Petty theft with prior convictions warrant, Failure to register as a sex offender warrant

Kyle Jedrick Buenaventura, 20, of Burbank
4:10 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)
Burglary

Rezvan Kaokhodazadeh, 59, of Los Angeles
6 p.m. at 201 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Burglary

Elvis Romikovich Kazaryan, 28, of Burbank
6:42 p.m. at 200 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Resisting arrest, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation

Rafael Inchausti Gallegos, 24, of Sun Valley
7:50 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Gary Zabounian, 46, of Hesperia
11 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Tulare Ave., Burbank
Parole violation

Arootin T. Savarani , 20, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Kidnapping, Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

Mehran Amini, 41, of Burbank
Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station
Trespassing

Ashley Davis, 22, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Kelly S. Matthews, 30, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence

Siegfred Abrogena, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

Brian Ottmer, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the Influence

Estephen A. Rivera, 21, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence

Tyler J. Padilla, 21, of Burbank
Bakersfield PD
Petty theft, Possession of narcotics paraphernalia

August 9:
Juan Garcia, 21, of Panorama City
2:35 a.m. at 108 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Immigration violation

Heidi J. Strickler, 46, of Burbank
12:40 p.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Clark Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication

Cory Labeco Escobedo, 20, of Bell Gardens
3:15 p.m. by Santa Clarita Sheriff’ Station
Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Kyung Yooneunice Chung, 30, of Harbor City
4:15 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Burglary

Shahed Kalaleh, 26, of Glendale
10:05 p.m. at Palm Ave. & First St., Burbank
Battery on a police officer, Drug possession, Resisting arrest, Public intoxication, Disturbing the peace, Felony resisting arrest

Andrew Davis Fisher, 27, of Glendale
11:20 p.m. at Glendale Jail
Driving under the influence warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant

Ernie Mastracchio, 67, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence

Andrew J. Osborne, 22, of Burbank
Carlsbad PD
Public intoxication

Leslie A. Abelia, 31, of Burbank
Pasadena PD
Petty theft

August 8:
Charniece Frank White, 24, of North Hollywood
1:38 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Driving under the influence

Jorge Luna, 20, of North Hollywood
7:45 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving without a license warrant

Matthew Fulk, 42, of Kalispell, Montana
11:05 a.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Petty theft

Matthew Harrison Hager, 25, of Simi Valley
11:20 a.m. at 649 N. Orchard Dr., Burbank
Grand theft warrant

Hakop Jack Achemyan, 22, of Glendale
1:10 p.m. at 1804 W. Olive Ave., Burbank (Harvard Medical Supply)
Furnishing tobacco or tobacco paraphernalia to a minor warrant

Marcial Armenta, 22, of Los Angeles
2 p.m. at L.A. County Probation Dept., Los Angeles
Robbery, Failure to appear warrant

Riad J. Hanna, 43, of Burbank
2:50 p.m. at 1212 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Child annoying warrant, Furnishing tobacco or tobacco paraphernalia to a minor warrant

John Tyler Benton, 26, of Kansas City
4:35 p.m. at Bonnywood Pl. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrant

Gregory Allen Collier, 60, of Burbank
7:13 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Cypress Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Public intoxication warrant

Autumn Levandoski, 23, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

Brenannal Roibinson, 20, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving with a suspended license, Speeding

August 7:
Dorothy Aurora Rivas, 47, of Burbank
12:45 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Deanna Vivienne Barbour, 22, of Van Nuys
2:22 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Driving under the influence

Kirsten Lexis Hadley, 23, of Los Angeles
2:25 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Proof of insurance warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Ruben Antonio Esparza, 53, of Burbank
6:40 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Gateway, Burbank
Public intoxication, Spousal battery warrant

Ronald Peter Kalinowski, 25, of Burbank
7 p.m. at 806 E. Grinnell Dr., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Resisting arrest, Failure to appear warrant

Sonny Luis Acosta, 18, of Burbank
7:40 p.m. at 250 W. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank (Santa Anita Playlot)
Resisting arrest

Aleksey Iyevlev, 29, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

August 6:
Gregory Scott Fletcher, 53, of Burbank
4:30 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Public intoxication warrant, Trespassing warrant Open containers in public warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants

Colin Joseph Wilkie, 30, of North Hollywood
6:40 a.m. at Olive Ave. & California St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Forest Becowah Herman, 20, of Burbank
6:50 a.m. at 2505 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Violating a court order, Domestic violence, Failure to appear warrant

Johnnea Lee Holland, 56, of Glendale
8:35 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

August 5:
Jonathan Killy, 32, of Burbank
12:10 a.m. at 421 N. Pass Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Doreen Gonzales, 33, of Burbank
3:55 a.m. by Burbank PD
Child abuse

Daniel Lee Gibson, 52, of Burbank
12:40 p.m. at 23520 Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14

Vasco V. Naumov, 43, of North Hollywood
8:25 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Public intoxication warrant, Driving under the influence warrant

GaryEdward Wicker, 58, of Burbank
11:25 p.m. at 1212 N. Whitnall Hwy., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Raymond Dario, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Transporting/selling drugs

Jesus Lucero, 38, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine

August 4:
Joshua Rodolfo Pimental, 27, of Burbank
2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Visa St., Burbank
Identity theft

Gian Carlo Valdecantos, 32, of Los Angeles
2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Identity theft, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Emmanuel Luartes, 25 of Reseda
2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Identity theft
|
Sheila Marie Rodriguez, 27, of Reseda
2:15 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Identity theft, Possession of methamphetamine

Samuel Moran, 39, of Sylmar
8:20 a.m. at 1230 Hollywood Way, Burbank
Public intoxication

Seth Max Feinberg, 29, of Athens
10:10 a.m. 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Marijuana possession

Manuel Ulloa, 27, of Los Angeles
1 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Ontario St., Burbank
Spousal battery, Contempt of court, Immigration violation, False imprisonment warrant Contempt of court warrant, Driving under the influence warrant

Sarita Marie Vidal, 33, of Glendale
1:45 p.m. at 301 N. Pass Ave., Burbank (Vons)
Petty theft

Vicente Chico Cazares, 37, of North Hollywood
2:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Victory Blvd., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

James Korey Henderson, 48, of Burbank
4:30 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Making criminal threats

Richard Mario Hernandez, 20, of Maywood
4:30 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Marijuana possession

Peter Israel Bustos, 21, of Burbank
4:30 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Public intoxication warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Kimberly Krueger, 26, of Canoga Park
5:30 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Valhalla Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Maximo de los Santos, 19, of Burbank
7:30 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine

Jorge Jimenez, 27, of Burbank
7:55 p.m. at 1315 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Child Endangerment

Alexander J. Vega, 41, of Burbank
Blythe CHP
Driving under the influence, Under the influence of drugs

Vicente Uribe, 35, of Burbank
San Dimas Sheriff’s Station
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stevie A. Lutz, 20, of Burbank
Fullerton PD
Elder abuse

August 3:
Jose Antonio Contreras, 21, of Lake Balboa
12:10 a.m. at Grismer Ave. & Rogers Pl., Burbank
Vandalism

Jose Machado, 33, of Los Angeles
1:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & First St., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant

Richard David Barrera, 44, of Wilmington
2:20 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence

Angel Panch Lesigues, 19, of Glendale
8 p.m. at 100 block E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank (Islands parking structure)
Drug possession, Possession of stolen property, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carlos Alfredo Vasquez, 39, of Los Angeles
8:10 p.m. 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Lucero Gomez, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence

Fernando Luna, 32, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession

 

August 2:
Cesar Osvaldo Quintanilla, 23, of Los Angeles
1:05 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank
Driving under the influence

Vartan Samani, 37, of Burbank
5:15 p.m. at 110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank (Central Library)
Identity theft

Erin Marie Mariani, 27, of Burbank
6:30 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)
Petty theft with prior convictions

Robert Rodriguez, Jr., 22, of Valencia
6:33 p.m. at Burbank Town Center East Garage
Driving under the influence

Maria Hagenow, 51, of Burbank
6:55 p.m. at 3315 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrants, LA Municipal Code violation warrant, trespassing on posted property warrants, Trespassing warrant, Failure to appear warrant

Jessie Jimenez-Castro, 22, of Lake View Terrace
7:50 p.m. 260 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Gitana parking structure)
Possession of methamphetamine, Illegal possession of nitrous oxide warrant

Sonvonna Phillips, 44, of Long Beach
8 p.m. at 4121 Toluca Lake Dr., Burbank
Elder abuse/theft, Prostitution

Donald Albert Phillips, 44, of Burbank
9:15 p.m. at Hollywood Way and Burton Ave., Burbank
Drug possession

Theresa Lynn Koshak, 52, of Woodland Hills
11 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Fantasia Billiards)
Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Petty theft warrant, Drug  possession warrant

Jeffery Udeozor, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Child annoying

Robert Logan, 69, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft

Debra Levine, 47, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Driving with a suspended license, Failure to appear warrants

Sevan Gerigorian, 26, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Struble, 26, of Burbank
Newhall CHP
Driving under the influence

August 1:
Gamaliel Elenes Camacho, 46, of Burbank
9 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possesson of drug paraphernalia, Driving without a license warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant

Arthuro Navarro, Jr., 25, of Burbank
9:10 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrants

Adrian Madrigal, 38, of Burbank
9:30 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Parole violation warrant

William Allen Treadwell, 62, of Burbank
12:24 p.m. on Cornell Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant, Resisting arrest warrant

Danielle Iarin Surplice, 26, of Valencia
2:50 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco parking lot)
Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Alexander Michael Denkovski, 44, of Burbank
4:05 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Possession of methamphetamine warrant

Savannah Jones, 18, of Burbank
4:40 p.m. at 1601 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft

Melina Lisa Gonzales, 18, of Burbank
4:40 p.m. at 1601 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft

Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank
4:45 p.m. at 2529 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation

Tiffany Marie Knepper, 24, of Pacoima
6 p.m. at 200 block W. Cedar Ave., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Evading, Auto theft, Bringing drugs into a jail

Gilbert Joseph Canales, 38, of Burbank
6:10 p.m. at 200 block W. Cedar Ave., Burbank
Felon in possession of a firearm, Auto theft, Evading

Mojgan Hakmi, 44, of Montrose
7 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft

Brian Austine Padilla, 31, of Ontario
7:30 p.m. at 641 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Orchard Supply Hardware)
Receiving stolen property, Failure to appear warrant

Jacqueline Nicole Acosta, 27, of West Covina
7:30 p.m.641 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Orchard Supply Hardware)
Receiving stolen property, Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Castillo, 21, of Burbank
9:35 p.m. at 148 E. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threats

Brittany Young, 23, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Andres Tafoya, 30,  of Burbank
Orange County Sheriff’s Department
Probation violation

 

