Arrest Reports for August 2013

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrestes made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated.
Updated: 9/4/13
August 31:
Zack Carlton Morgan, 22, of Burbank
1:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Glendale Municipal Code violation warrant
Veronica Theresa Mejia, 22, of San Fernardino
2:30 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Edwin Alexander Coreas, 36, of Los Angeles
2:42 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Amiraslan Sounny Jafari, 21, of Canoga Park
2:45 a.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Keith Wayne Shill, 31, of Glendale
3:05 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Cordova St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Steven Louis Soria, 23, of Burbank
7:25 p.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Whitnall Hwy., Burbnak
Domestic violence warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Edgar Solis, 19, of Burbank
8:45 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Maple St., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Joe Castillo, 34, of Burbank
11:16 p.m. at Magnoia Blvd. & Shelton St., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant
Levon Martirosyan, 21, of Glendale
11:40 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Palm Ave., Burbank
Credit card fraud warrant
Damian Alberto Murillo, 27, of Granada Hills
11:45 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Joshua Hanna of Burbank
Simi Valley PD
Driving under the influence, Child endangerment
August 30:
Martin Galicia Jr., 22, of Sun Valley
1:03 a.m. Magnollia Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Burgess Ryan Covington, 28, of Sun Valley
3:40 a.m. at Glendale PD
Possession of methamphetamine warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Samraat Ghosh, 24, of Burbank
7:30 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Carlos Antony Pellot, 33, of Burbank
8:50 a.m. at Oxnard St. & Clybourn Ave., North Hollywood
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Joseph Ronald Routenberg, 56, of Burbank
7:40 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Jorge Armando Arias, 33, of Castaic
8:50 p.m. at 233 N. Florence St., Burbank
Brandon Matthew Honicky, 22, of Burbank
10:36 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Allegheny St., Sun Valley
Robbery
Paul Johnson, 44, of Duarte
10:56 p.m. at Olive Ave. & First St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended licese warrant
Samuel Carrillo, 27, of Arleta
11:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Gove Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Alexander Juarez-Bonilla, 27, of North Hollywood
11:30 p.m. at 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Marijuana possession warrant, Disturbing the peace warrants
Nicholas Aaron Bejarano, 21, of North Hollywood
11:50 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Marijuana possession
Michael McGee, 49, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
Shannon Gosch, 49, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence
August 29:
Rojen Arman Gharagedaghi, 25, of Glendale
1:03 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Olive Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Natalie Mary Roux, 48, of Burbank
1:15 10:15 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Oshin Grigorian, 53, of Burbank
3:30 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Highland Ave., Glendale
Forgery, Burglary warrant
Masis Shah Karami, 51, of Glendale
4 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Highland Ave., Glendale
False personation
Gevik Torosian, 33, of Glendale
4:45 p.m. at 648 E. University Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving with a suspended license warrant
Jose Socorro Rodriguez, 53, of Burbank
6 p.m. at 1300 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Shakey’s Pizza)
Public intoxicaiton
Ron Wayne Cafferty, 48, of Burbank
10:40 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Trespassing, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Levon Kademyan, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Illegal tow truck operation
August 28:
Kenneth Eugene Hagle, 50, of Burbank
12:15 a.m. at 1600 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Public intoxication warrants
Maranda Ageha Fontanez, 22, of Sun Valley
2:30 a.m. at Sherman Way & Cartright Ave., Sun Valley
Under the influence of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Vanessa Ann Bailey, 34, of Newhall
3:10 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Melinda Joy Gnasso, 45, of Burbank
11:55 a.m. at 1047 E. Tujunga Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant
Oshin Grigorian, 53, of Burbank
3:30 p.m. at Kenneth Rd. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Silva Stepanian, 34, of Burbank
9:10 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft
Carlos Ozuna, 22, of Los Angeles
11:30 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving under the influence warrant
August 27:
Sukhminder Singh Kooner, 43, of Granada Hills
12:35 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Antonio D. Jones, 28, of Studio City
2:30 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Ledge Ave., Burbank
Possession of a sword cane
Brian Anthony Callier, 47, of Burbank
3:15 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Isabel St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Justin Albert Dempsey, 26, of Calgary, Canada
4 a.m. at 741 N. Frederic St., Burbank
Battery, Public intoxication
Sylvain Serge LeFevre, 30, of Burbank
4 a.m. at 2608 W. Chandler Blvd., Burbank
Battery, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant
Michael Patrick Wilson, 36, of Burbank
4:30 a.m. at 411 N. Fairview St., Burbank
Under the influene of drugs, Trespassing
Felix Ramirez, 47, of Bell Gardens
11:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lima St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Eddy Paez, 27, of Burbank
Orange PD
Parole violation
Julio Grassano, 45, of Burbank
Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Dituri, 28, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession
Joseph Chavez, 34, of Burbank
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Wesley Napier, 54, of Burbank
Covina PD
Public intoxication
Alexis R. Garcia, 23, of Burbank
Arcadia PD
Felony warrant
August 26:
Natalie Therese Alvarez, 29, of Burbank
3:11 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Hugo Jesus Castillo-Sierra, 26, of North Hollywood
5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screendland Dr., Burbank
Possession of drugs for sale, Public intoxication warrant
Daniel Ernesto Ardon, 27, of Pasadena
5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Drug possession, Failure to appear warrant, Domestic violence warrant
Jonathan Amir Assilbk, 28, of Encino
5:45 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Sale/transportation of drugs, Sale/transportation of marijuana
Ralph Cordova Gomez, 42, of Perris
5:49 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Kenneth Roger Ortega, 23, of Van Nuys
6:45 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Jose Manny Mendoza, 31, of Burbank
8:15 p.m. at Buena Vista & Golden State Freeway, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Oscar DeLuca Pons, 24, of Tujunga
8:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Manning St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Michael Iraheta, 24, of Burbank
LAPD
Vandalism
Arutyun S. Torosyan, 33, of Burbank
Orange County Sheriff’s Department
Immigration violation
Eddy Paez-Lopez , 27,of Burbank
Orange PD
Under the influence of drugs, Parole violation
Pascual G. Hernandez, 44, of Burbank
West Los Angeles CHP
Driving without a license, traffic violation
August 25:
Jacob Steven Chambers, 35, of Santa Clarita
12:25 a.m. at 2529 N. Keystone St., Burbank
Public intoxication
John Carlos Ramos, 22, of Riverside
1:45 a.m. at 2819 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication
Colby Robin Lombardo, 21, of Burbank
2:15 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Catalina St., Burbank
Receiving stolen property
Alejandro Jasper Vallejo, 19, of Tujunga
3 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Valencia Ave., Burbank
Receiving stolen property warrant
Jocelyn Crites, 46, of Burbank
3 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Olive Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Bryanna Dawn Edwards, 26, of Burbank
3:14 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Orchard Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Eli Jacobo-Gonzalez, 30, of North Hollywood
4 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Front St., Burbank
Drug possession
Sergey Petrosyan, 33, of Burbank
5 a.m. at Empire Ave. & Clybourn Ave. Burbank
Driving under the influence
Alberto Rodolfo Munoz, 27, of Van Nuys
1:50 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving without a license warrant, Driving without insurance warrant
Robert Martin Mack, 50, of Los Angeles
6:10 p.m. at Oak St. & Fairview St., Burbank
Public intoxication
Alejandro Ivan Garcia, 20, of North Hollywood
7:45 p.m. at 2255 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank (Quality Inn)
Possession of a prohibited weapon warrant
Richard Hudecek, 59, of Burbank
8:55 p.m. by Burbank PD
Spousal battery
Olmedo Andres Orejuela-Ferro, 29, of Burbank
11 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Clark Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant
Marshaun Allen Horne, 34, of Seattle, Washington
11:05 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Beachwood Dr., Burbank
Public intoxication
Suzanne Smith, 60, of Burbank
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
August 24:
Christopher Emilio Grajales, 24, of North Hollywood
12:53 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
John Claude Morris, 19, of Burbank
1:30 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Marijuana possession, Possession of a switchblade knife, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Edward Peter Bello, Jr., 46, of Burbank
1:30 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Public intoxication, Driving without a license warrant
Khachatur Miduryan, 27, of Van Nuys
1:56 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Joshua Aaron Wiseman, 22, of Burbank
2:30 a.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Carlos Demelo, 30, of Downey
2:50 a.m. by Burbank PD
Driving under the influence
Vage Patatanyan, 21, of Burbank
3 a.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Tujunga Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Christopher James Clow, 39, of Burbank
11:38 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Lima St., Burbank (alley behind Coral Café)
Driving while addicted to drugs
Christopher Young, 38, of Los Angeles
12:40 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Fairview St., Burbank
Exhibition of speed, Driving under the influence
Carlos Alberto Cuellar, 50, of Burbank
1:25 a.m. at 2415 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Vista Liquor)
Public intoxication
Raul Raymundo-Martine Ledesma, 29, of Los Angeles
1:40 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication
Eric Ross Baer, 50, of Burbank
1:50 p.m. at 2200 Empire Ave., Burbank (Extended Stay America)
Vandalism warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant, Open conainer of alcohol in public warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Corey Davone Currie, 21, of Centennial, FL
6:25 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Flower St., Burbank
Possession of a blackjack or billy club
Erick Rafael Miranda, 42, of Burbank
8:25 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Clybourn Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Driving under the influence warrants
David Paul Noel, 27, of Burbank
8:30 p.m. at Oak St & Sparks St., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrants
Tommy Taheri, 25, of Campbell
11:40 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Verdugo Ave., Burbank
Drug possession, Marijuana possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Luis Ravelo, 25, of Burbank
11:45 p.m. at 144 E. Palm Ave., Burbank
Possession of drugs without a prescription, Public intoxication
Tiffany Danielle Bentley, 34, of Burbank
11:45 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Griffith Park Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Shane Heninger, 24, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Ryan Matthews, 37, of Burbank
Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence
Justyn Matthews, 21, of Burbank
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
Driving under the influence
Donald Eblaan, 35, of Burbank
LAPD
Forging/altering vehicle registration
Thomas M. Bolger, 46, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence
August 23:
Thomas Eual Lewis, Jr., 24, of Studio City
1:55 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Animal cruelty warrant
April Perrine, 26, of Sun Valley
2:40 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant
Jaime Lee Williams, 31, of Los Angeles
2:55 a.m. at 416 N. Cordova St., Burbank
Burglary, Parole violation
Bruce Berry Underwood, 28, of Los Angeles
2:55 a.m. at 416 N. Cordova St., Burbank
Burglary
Paul Joseph Sullivan, 29, of Castaic
3:41 a.m. at Scott Rd. & Walnut Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Morgan McKenzie Reid, 31, of Burbank
4:10 a.m. at California St. and Jacaranda Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Casey James Lombardo, 23, of Burbank
11:05 a.m. at 1029 N. Ontario St., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs
Jason Arturo Castaneda, 28, of Newhall
5:05 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Winona Ave., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant
Oleg Afranasyevich Stepanov, 55, of Sherman Oaks
5:55 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft
Eddie Milyeren Tomihara, 47, of Burbank
9:45 p.m. at 1219 N. Cordova St., Burbank
Under the influene of drugs, Possession of drug paraphernalia
James Charles Nixon, 60, of Glendale
10:40 p.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank
Sale/Transportation of marijuana
Jacob Andrew Alfonso, 21, of Burbank
11:35 p.m. at Cahuenga Blvd. & Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
Driving under the influence
Thomas Elgin Chiang, 20, of Burbank
11:50 p.m. at 232 N. Beachwood Dr., Burbank
Drug possession, Under the influence of drugs
Kevin Gutierrez, 18, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of vandalism/graffiti tools
Leo T. Lovato, Jr., 23, of Burbank
Pasadena PD
Drug possession
August 22:
Ivana Dora Pozgaj, 19, of San Clemente
1:20 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Parish Pl., Burbank
Auto theft
Michael Grant McCauley, 49, of North Hollywood
3:50 a.m. at Verdugo Ave. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Vaughn Winslow, 27, of Burbank
745 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Violating a court order, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Spousal battery warrant
Darlene Endicott, 22, of Garden Grove
1:40 p.m. at LAPD Foothill Division
Under the influence of drugs warrant
Farrell Eugene Bear, 55, of Burbank
2:15 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrants
Haroutioun Hakobyan, 27, of Surprise, Arizona
10 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & Olive Ave. l
Credit/Debit car frauds
Terrelle Byfield, 22, of Burbank
LAPD
Failure to appear warrant, Fugitive from justice warrant
August 21:
Rigoberto Martinez, 23, of Burbank
4:35 a.m. at San Fernando Road & Linden Ave., Glendale
Driving under the influence
Christopher Cleary, 36, of Los Angeles
1:41 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Making annoying phone calls
Brian Angel Esparza, 22, of Los Angeles
1 p.m. at LAPD Metro Division
Burglary, Parole violation
Santos Oralia Villalobos, 29, of Burbank
2 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft
Viviana Machorro, 23, of Burbank
4:55 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Petty theft
Mauricio Cota, 42, of North Hollywood
7:25 p.m. at Edison Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank
Drug possession
Pual Abraham Melendez, 22, of Sun Valley
9:15 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Resisting arrest warrant
Alan Glen Amenta, 44, of Sylmar
11:17 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant
Donna Arlene Case, 42, of Winnetka
11:30 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Rose St., Burbank
Drug possession warrant
August 20:
Colton Archuleta Freedman, 18, of Burbank
12:50 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Whitney Lavon Martishius, 20, of Valencia
12:50 a.m. by Burbank PD
Driving under the influence warrant, Vandalism warrant
Jesus Valle Ahumada, Jr., 25, of Burbank
7 a.m. at 1815 Keeler St., Burbank
Felon in possession of a firearm
Quincy Carnell Keaton, 24, of Los Angeles
9:05 a.m. at 913 Irving Dr., Burbank
Burglary, 7 Failure to appear warrants
Adam Christopher Somarriba, 22, of Burbank
9:30 a.m. at 1734 N. California St., Burbank
Possession of vandalism tools, Parole violation
Gustavo Andre Quintero, 24, of Sun Valley
2:15 p.m. at 2300 Monterey Pl, Burbank (Vicroy Park)
Public intoxication
Christopher Keith Saffi, 33, of Burbank
4 p.m. at 601 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ovrom Park)
Assault with a deadly weapon, Public intoxication
Vivian Mejia, 27, of Burbank
4:20 p.m. at 601 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ovrom Park)
Public intoxication
Isiali Mariquin, 32, of Burbank
4:40 p.m. at 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank (Vallarta Market)
Public intoxication
Christina Marie Kahra, 37, of Burbank
10:55 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Driving under the influence2300 Mon
Karrilynn McCarthy, 29, of Burbank
South Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence
Gideon M. Labarre, 32, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence
Patrick Myatt, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Justin Brown, 33, of Burbank
LAPD
Embezzlement, parole violation
Yeshe P. Perl , 37, of Burbank
Santa Ana CHP
Driving under the influence
August 19:
Richard Garrett Powell, 27, of Burbank
2:10 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Kenwood St., Burbank
Littering warrant, LA Municipal Code violation warrants
Maria Martinez, 40, of Canyon Country
11:15 a.m. at 601 S. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Embezzlement
Nestor Alejandro Reyes, 19, of North Hollywood
8 p.m. at Chandler Blvd. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Robbery, Burglary, Resisting arrest, Witness intimidation, Public intoxication
Thomas Mahoney, 36, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
Hakop Papazyan, 22, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Transporting/selling drugs
Ryan W. Segura, 24, of Burbank
West Covina PD
Petty theft
August 18:
Elizabeth Farley, 78, of Hollywood
12:30 a.m. at Barham Blvd. & Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles
Driving under the influence
Mohammed Bashir, 39, of Burbank
12:38 a.m. at Cornell Dr. & Third St., Burbank
Public intoxication
Richard Maurice Bates, 28, of Whittier
12:47 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Marijuana possession
Brandon Christoper Wong, 30, of Belmont
1:10 a.m. at Olive Ave. and Franklin Ave., Burbank
Driving uner the influence
Ruben Anthony Banzali, 28, of Burbank
1:20 a.m. at Orange Grove Ave. & First St., Burbank
Public intoxication
Melissa Priscilla Vasquez, 22, of Los Angeles
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Receiving stolen property
Daric Wing Wong, 53, of Arcadia
10 a.m. at Arcadia PD
Grand theft warrant
Breanna Shields, 20, of Burbank
6 p.m. at 2501 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph Routenberg, 55, of Burbank
6:10 p.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Benjamin Conti, 45, of Burbank
8:05 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. & San Jose Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant, Public intoxication warrants, Trespassing warrant
Stephen John Morrison, 45, of Los Angeles
10:35 p.m. at Riverside Dr. & Main St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Public intoxication
Felicia Sharee Flores, 34, of Tarzana
10:05 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Mariposa St., Burbank
Violating a court order, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Spousal battery warrant
Kevin Fernando Castillo, 22, of Burbank
11:40 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Andover Dr., Burbank
Possession of burglary tools
Hamlet Keshishyan, 42, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Drug possession
Thomas B. McIwee, 27, of Burbank
Central Los Angeles CHP
Driving under the influence
August 17:
Hugo Cesar Alvarez, 32, of Burbank
1 a.m. at Oak St. & Florence St., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ever Emmanuel Hernandez, 48, of Burbank
1:40 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Johnny Riveramangandi, 23, of North Hollywood
2 a.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Resisting arrest warrant
Angineh Koorehzard, 30, of Glendale
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Identity theft
Shant Elbekian, 27, of Glendale
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Lincoln St., Burbank
Possession of drugs for sale
Elise Breslin Robson, 25, of Burbank
3 a.m. at Riverside Dr. & Pass Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Oscar Armando Zepeda, 58, Lancaster
4:20 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Olive Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication
Eric Lee Sicard, 34, of Cherry Valley
4:30 p.m. at Sunset Canyon & Orange Grove Terrace, Burbank (Palm Park)
Failure to appear warrants
Brian Anthony Callier, 47, of Burbank
6:50 p.m. at 683 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Toys R Us)
Driving under the influence warrant
Nicholas Drew Dergan, 22, of Burbank
9:36 p.m. at 420 Eton Dr., Burbank
Resisting arrest, Under the influence of drugs warrants. Petty theft warrant, Resisting arrest, Evading a police officer, Resisting arrest warrant
Rene Leonardo Hernandez, 27, of Burbank
11:50 p.m. at Olive Ave. & Kenwood St., Burbank
Public intoxication warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Meher Aboolian, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Hit and run, Driving without a license
NAME REDACTED UPON REQUEST, 29, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
August 16:
Jason Angelo Villarama, 31, of Burbank
3:45 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Riverside Dr., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant
Yurik Arutyunyan, 47, of Burbank
7:40 a.m. a 238 E. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank
Violating a domestic protective order
Helbert Perez, 40, of Los Angeles
9:50 a.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Public intoxication warrant
Hugo Hernandez, 27, of Burbank
10:45 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrants, Immigration violation
Edgar Alberto Garza, 27, of Burbank
10:48 a.m. at Victory Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Vandalism
Britany Leigh Scott, 29, of Topanga
3:30 p.m. at Cypress Ave. & Bel Aire Dr., Burbank
Battery on a police officer, Battery on a jailer, Public intoxication, Vandalism to a jail cell
Anthony Haroutounian, 30, of Burbank
1060 N. Lake St., Burbank (Firing Line)
Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine
Michael Scott Iraheta, 24, of Burbank
11:10 p.m. in the alley behind 285 N. Florence St., Burbank
Violating a court order, Parole violation
August Emerson, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession
XXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXXX, XX, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine for sale
Lisa Flores, 19, of Burbank
LAPD
Receiving stolen property
Bryan Casanova, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Fugitive from justice
August 15:
Deanna Helen Madak, 71, of Van Nuys
12:45 a.m. at 4311 W Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Laura Lynn Beckman, 57, of Encino
7:02 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Maple Ave., Burbank
Under the influence of drugs
Joey Keenan, 36, of Burbank
8:15 a.m. at Burbank Blvd. & California St., Burbank
Parole violation
Erik Caballero, 31, of Pacoima
9:30 a.m. a Glenoaks Blvd. & Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Reckless driving warrant, Driving without a license warrants, Failure to appear warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Giving false identification to a police officer warrant, Identity theft warrant
Jason Michael White, 28, of Burbank
9:55 a.m. Alameda Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant
Roberto Moya, 51, of Burbank
3:45 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant
Brenda Mae Heath, 39, of Valencia
4:50 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Alameda Ave., Burbank
Drug Possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
Beatris Solis, 25, of Arleta
5 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving without a license warrant
Ricky Johnson, 35, of Pasadena
8:54 p.m. at 521 S. Lake St., Burbank
Vandalism
Donna Hernandez, 33, of North Hollywood
9:15 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Burglary
Alexander Alpizar, 18, of Burbank
11:17 p.m. 100 block Orange Grove Ave., Burbank (Islands parking structure)
Marijuana possession
Crystal Dituri, 47, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Erica Quintero, 25, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft
Michael Elias, 42, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft with prior convictions
August 14:
Jorge Perez Nieto, 29, of Burbank
12:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Resisting arrest, Driving under the influence warrant
Danielle Emily Caffey, 25, of Burbank
8:15 a.m. at 123 S. Sparks St., Burbank
Drug possession warrant
Claudio Roberto Bulgarelli, 48, of El Monte
9:30 a.m. at LAPD Metro Division
Vandalism warrant
Franz Waldimar Orsan, 47, of Burbank
11:20 a.m. at 25 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank (Ralphs)
Battery warrant
James Calvin Roberson, 40, of Burbank
6:20 p.m. at 4201 W. Olive Ave., Burbank
Battery, Making criminal threats
Karapet Levoni Akmakchyan, 24, of Glendale
11:30 p.m. at Glendale Jail
Petty theft warrant
Peter Butrus, 20, of Burbank
LAPD
Auto theft
Michael Decarolis, 56, of Burbank
LAPD
Battery on a police officer
Gagik Tonoyan, 58, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving without a license
Valerie Barrientos of Burbank
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Domestic violence
August 13:
Cassandra Ann Hernandez, 25, of Sun Valley
3 p.m. at 1500 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Farees Ricky Tavangari, 28, of Burbank
4 p.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Lilliana Rita Eshoo, 65, of Los Angeles
9 p.m. at 1100 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Granada)
Public intoxication
Madeline Zarembo, 33, of Sherman Oaks
9:30 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl, Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft, Burglary warrant, Driving without a license warrant
Jacob Warshaw, 20, o of Burbank
East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station
Possession of methamphetamine
Jason S. Lowry, 42, of Burbank
Covina PD
Battery
August 12:
Ricardo Rodriguez, 40, of Los Angeles
2:50 a.m. at 3523 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Laura Jean Shapard, 34, of Burbank
2:08 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Spazier Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Hit and run
Olga Mora, 30, of Los Angeles
3:35 p.m. at Monterey Park PD
Burglary warrant
John Bryan Sandoval, 18, of Burbank
6:30 p.m. at Naomi St. & Burton Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Yesena Escobar, 29, of Arleta
9:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Failure to appear warrants
Pecola Coleman, 36, of Burbank
9:50 p.m. at 1000 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Kmart)
Making criminal threats, Battery, Trespassing warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Rachel Wood, 55, of Burbank
10:10 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Main St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Laura Lyons, 25, of Burbank
LAPD
Transporting controlled substance
August 11:
Carlos Andres Perez, 31, of Burbank
2 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Amherst Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Jay Edward Bonnar, 36, of Sherman Oaks
5:35 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Main St., Burbank
Drug possession
Melina Lisa Gonzales, 18, of Burbank
12:40 p.m. at LAPD Van Nuys Division
Petty theft warrant
Rane Melkom, 27, of Glendale
6:14 p.m. at University Ave. & Sixth St., Burbank
Credit card fraud, Probation violation
Jesse Heredia, 33, of Burbank
9:10 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Screenland Dr., Burbank
Trespassing
Nicole Mendoza, 38, of West Covina
10:30 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Brighton St., Burbank
Driving with a suspended license warrant
Gustavo Gurrola Nava, 36, of Pacoima
11:45 p.m. at Tujunga Ave. & Third St., Burbank
False personation, Possession of false identification
Luis Villalvazo, 32, of Burbank
Century Sheriff’s Station
Spousal battery
Melina Gonzales, 18, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft
Jonathan J. Bauer, 28, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence
August 10:
Omar Andrade, 21, of Arleta
4 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Resisting arrest, False personation
Francisco Javier Amarillas, 25, of Pacoima
4:20 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Maria de la Luz Sanchez-Garcia, 18, of Woodland Hills
4:45 a.m. at Buena Vista St. & Thornton Ave.
Possession of methamphetamine, Identity theft
Joshua Surina, 20, of Burbank
7:55 a.m. at Wyoming Ave. & Ontario St., Burbank
Public intoxication
Kevin John Brooks, 48, of Burbank
1:40 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Petty theft with prior convictions warrant, Failure to register as a sex offender warrant
Kyle Jedrick Buenaventura, 20, of Burbank
4:10 p.m. at 1800 Empire Ave., Burbank (Target)
Burglary
Rezvan Kaokhodazadeh, 59, of Los Angeles
6 p.m. at 201 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Burglary
Elvis Romikovich Kazaryan, 28, of Burbank
6:42 p.m. at 200 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Resisting arrest, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation
Rafael Inchausti Gallegos, 24, of Sun Valley
7:50 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Gary Zabounian, 46, of Hesperia
11 p.m. at Buena Vista St. & Tulare Ave., Burbank
Parole violation
Arootin T. Savarani , 20, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Kidnapping, Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor
Mehran Amini, 41, of Burbank
Malibu/Los Hills Sheriff’s Station
Trespassing
Ashley Davis, 22, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Kelly S. Matthews, 30, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence
Siegfred Abrogena, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
Brian Ottmer, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the Influence
Estephen A. Rivera, 21, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving under the influence
Tyler J. Padilla, 21, of Burbank
Bakersfield PD
Petty theft, Possession of narcotics paraphernalia
August 9:
Juan Garcia, 21, of Panorama City
2:35 a.m. at 108 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Immigration violation
Heidi J. Strickler, 46, of Burbank
12:40 p.m. at Clybourn Ave. & Clark Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication
Cory Labeco Escobedo, 20, of Bell Gardens
3:15 p.m. by Santa Clarita Sheriff’ Station
Possession of methamphetamine warrant
Kyung Yooneunice Chung, 30, of Harbor City
4:15 p.m. at 1601 Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Burglary
Shahed Kalaleh, 26, of Glendale
10:05 p.m. at Palm Ave. & First St., Burbank
Battery on a police officer, Drug possession, Resisting arrest, Public intoxication, Disturbing the peace, Felony resisting arrest
Andrew Davis Fisher, 27, of Glendale
11:20 p.m. at Glendale Jail
Driving under the influence warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant
Ernie Mastracchio, 67, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Driving under the influence
Andrew J. Osborne, 22, of Burbank
Carlsbad PD
Public intoxication
Leslie A. Abelia, 31, of Burbank
Pasadena PD
Petty theft
August 8:
Charniece Frank White, 24, of North Hollywood
1:38 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Driving under the influence
Jorge Luna, 20, of North Hollywood
7:45 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Driving without a license warrant
Matthew Fulk, 42, of Kalispell, Montana
11:05 a.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Petty theft
Matthew Harrison Hager, 25, of Simi Valley
11:20 a.m. at 649 N. Orchard Dr., Burbank
Grand theft warrant
Hakop Jack Achemyan, 22, of Glendale
1:10 p.m. at 1804 W. Olive Ave., Burbank (Harvard Medical Supply)
Furnishing tobacco or tobacco paraphernalia to a minor warrant
Marcial Armenta, 22, of Los Angeles
2 p.m. at L.A. County Probation Dept., Los Angeles
Robbery, Failure to appear warrant
Riad J. Hanna, 43, of Burbank
2:50 p.m. at 1212 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Child annoying warrant, Furnishing tobacco or tobacco paraphernalia to a minor warrant
John Tyler Benton, 26, of Kansas City
4:35 p.m. at Bonnywood Pl. & Providencia Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Failure to appear warrant
Gregory Allen Collier, 60, of Burbank
7:13 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Cypress Ave., Burbank
Public intoxication, Public intoxication warrant
Autumn Levandoski, 23, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
Brenannal Roibinson, 20, of Burbank
Altadena CHP
Driving with a suspended license, Speeding
August 7:
Dorothy Aurora Rivas, 47, of Burbank
12:45 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Deanna Vivienne Barbour, 22, of Van Nuys
2:22 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Driving under the influence
Kirsten Lexis Hadley, 23, of Los Angeles
2:25 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Proof of insurance warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Ruben Antonio Esparza, 53, of Burbank
6:40 p.m. at Alameda Ave. & Gateway, Burbank
Public intoxication, Spousal battery warrant
Ronald Peter Kalinowski, 25, of Burbank
7 p.m. at 806 E. Grinnell Dr., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Resisting arrest, Failure to appear warrant
Sonny Luis Acosta, 18, of Burbank
7:40 p.m. at 250 W. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank (Santa Anita Playlot)
Resisting arrest
Aleksey Iyevlev, 29, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
August 6:
Gregory Scott Fletcher, 53, of Burbank
4:30 a.m. by LAPD Van Nuys Division
Public intoxication warrant, Trespassing warrant Open containers in public warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrants
Colin Joseph Wilkie, 30, of North Hollywood
6:40 a.m. at Olive Ave. & California St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Forest Becowah Herman, 20, of Burbank
6:50 a.m. at 2505 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank
Violating a court order, Domestic violence, Failure to appear warrant
Johnnea Lee Holland, 56, of Glendale
8:35 p.m. at Victory Blvd. & Hollywood Way, Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
August 5:
Jonathan Killy, 32, of Burbank
12:10 a.m. at 421 N. Pass Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Doreen Gonzales, 33, of Burbank
3:55 a.m. by Burbank PD
Child abuse
Daniel Lee Gibson, 52, of Burbank
12:40 p.m. at 23520 Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14
Vasco V. Naumov, 43, of North Hollywood
8:25 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. & Third St., Burbank
Public intoxication warrant, Driving under the influence warrant
GaryEdward Wicker, 58, of Burbank
11:25 p.m. at 1212 N. Whitnall Hwy., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Raymond Dario, 34, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Transporting/selling drugs
Jesus Lucero, 38, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine
August 4:
Joshua Rodolfo Pimental, 27, of Burbank
2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Visa St., Burbank
Identity theft
Gian Carlo Valdecantos, 32, of Los Angeles
2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Identity theft, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Emmanuel Luartes, 25 of Reseda
2 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Identity theft
|
Sheila Marie Rodriguez, 27, of Reseda
2:15 a.m. at Olive Ave. & Buena Vista St., Burbank
Identity theft, Possession of methamphetamine
Samuel Moran, 39, of Sylmar
8:20 a.m. at 1230 Hollywood Way, Burbank
Public intoxication
Seth Max Feinberg, 29, of Athens
10:10 a.m. 2900 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Ramada Inn)
Marijuana possession
Manuel Ulloa, 27, of Los Angeles
1 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Ontario St., Burbank
Spousal battery, Contempt of court, Immigration violation, False imprisonment warrant Contempt of court warrant, Driving under the influence warrant
Sarita Marie Vidal, 33, of Glendale
1:45 p.m. at 301 N. Pass Ave., Burbank (Vons)
Petty theft
Vicente Chico Cazares, 37, of North Hollywood
2:30 p.m. at Burbank Blvd. & Victory Blvd., Burbank
Driving without a license warrant, Failure to appear warrant
James Korey Henderson, 48, of Burbank
4:30 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Making criminal threats
Richard Mario Hernandez, 20, of Maywood
4:30 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Marijuana possession
Peter Israel Bustos, 21, of Burbank
4:30 p.m. at Thornton Ave. & Naomi St., Burbank
Public intoxication warrant, Driving with a suspended license warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Kimberly Krueger, 26, of Canoga Park
5:30 p.m. at Hollywood Way & Valhalla Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Maximo de los Santos, 19, of Burbank
7:30 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & Frederic St., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine
Jorge Jimenez, 27, of Burbank
7:55 p.m. at 1315 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank
Child Endangerment
Alexander J. Vega, 41, of Burbank
Blythe CHP
Driving under the influence, Under the influence of drugs
Vicente Uribe, 35, of Burbank
San Dimas Sheriff’s Station
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Stevie A. Lutz, 20, of Burbank
Fullerton PD
Elder abuse
August 3:
Jose Antonio Contreras, 21, of Lake Balboa
12:10 a.m. at Grismer Ave. & Rogers Pl., Burbank
Vandalism
Jose Machado, 33, of Los Angeles
1:10 a.m. at San Fernando Blvd. & First St., Burbank
Driving under the influence, Failure to appear warrant
Richard David Barrera, 44, of Wilmington
2:20 a.m. by Burbank PD
Domestic violence
Angel Panch Lesigues, 19, of Glendale
8 p.m. at 100 block E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank (Islands parking structure)
Drug possession, Possession of stolen property, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Carlos Alfredo Vasquez, 39, of Los Angeles
8:10 p.m. 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Lucero Gomez, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Driving under the influence
Fernando Luna, 32, of Burbank
LAPD
Drug possession
August 2:
Cesar Osvaldo Quintanilla, 23, of Los Angeles
1:05 a.m. at Alameda Ave. & Niagara St., Burbank
Driving under the influence
Vartan Samani, 37, of Burbank
5:15 p.m. at 110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank (Central Library)
Identity theft
Erin Marie Mariani, 27, of Burbank
6:30 p.m. at 111 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Sears)
Petty theft with prior convictions
Robert Rodriguez, Jr., 22, of Valencia
6:33 p.m. at Burbank Town Center East Garage
Driving under the influence
Maria Hagenow, 51, of Burbank
6:55 p.m. at 3315 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank
Failure to appear warrants, LA Municipal Code violation warrant, trespassing on posted property warrants, Trespassing warrant, Failure to appear warrant
Jessie Jimenez-Castro, 22, of Lake View Terrace
7:50 p.m. 260 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank (Gitana parking structure)
Possession of methamphetamine, Illegal possession of nitrous oxide warrant
Sonvonna Phillips, 44, of Long Beach
8 p.m. at 4121 Toluca Lake Dr., Burbank
Elder abuse/theft, Prostitution
Donald Albert Phillips, 44, of Burbank
9:15 p.m. at Hollywood Way and Burton Ave., Burbank
Drug possession
Theresa Lynn Koshak, 52, of Woodland Hills
11 p.m. at 133 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank (Fantasia Billiards)
Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Petty theft warrant, Drug possession warrant
Jeffery Udeozor, 26, of Burbank
LAPD
Child annoying
Robert Logan, 69, of Burbank
LAPD
Petty theft
Debra Levine, 47, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine for sale, Driving with a suspended license, Failure to appear warrants
Sevan Gerigorian, 26, of Burbank
Glendale PD
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Struble, 26, of Burbank
Newhall CHP
Driving under the influence
August 1:
Gamaliel Elenes Camacho, 46, of Burbank
9 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possesson of drug paraphernalia, Driving without a license warrant, Possession of drug paraphernalia warrant, Burbank Municipal Code violation warrant
Arthuro Navarro, Jr., 25, of Burbank
9:10 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Possession of methamphetamine warrants
Adrian Madrigal, 38, of Burbank
9:30 a.m. at 313 W. Elmwood Ave., Burbank
Parole violation warrant
William Allen Treadwell, 62, of Burbank
12:24 p.m. on Cornell Dr., Burbank
Driving under the influence warrant, Resisting arrest warrant
Danielle Iarin Surplice, 26, of Valencia
2:50 p.m. at 1051 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank (Costco parking lot)
Possession of methamphetamine warrant
Alexander Michael Denkovski, 44, of Burbank
4:05 p.m. at 200 N. Third St., Burbank (Police Station)
Possession of methamphetamine warrant
Savannah Jones, 18, of Burbank
4:40 p.m. at 1601 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft
Melina Lisa Gonzales, 18, of Burbank
4:40 p.m. at 1601 N. Victory Pl., Burbank (Nordstrom Rack)
Petty theft
Robert Jones, 25, of Burbank
4:45 p.m. at 2529 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Probation violation
Tiffany Marie Knepper, 24, of Pacoima
6 p.m. at 200 block W. Cedar Ave., Burbank
Assault with a deadly weapon, Evading, Auto theft, Bringing drugs into a jail
Gilbert Joseph Canales, 38, of Burbank
6:10 p.m. at 200 block W. Cedar Ave., Burbank
Felon in possession of a firearm, Auto theft, Evading
Mojgan Hakmi, 44, of Montrose
7 p.m. at 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank (Macy’s)
Petty theft
Brian Austine Padilla, 31, of Ontario
7:30 p.m. at 641 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Orchard Supply Hardware)
Receiving stolen property, Failure to appear warrant
Jacqueline Nicole Acosta, 27, of West Covina
7:30 p.m.641 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank (Orchard Supply Hardware)
Receiving stolen property, Possession of methamphetamine, Drug possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Castillo, 21, of Burbank
9:35 p.m. at 148 E. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank
Making criminal threats
Brittany Young, 23, of Burbank
LAPD
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia
Andres Tafoya, 30, of Burbank
Orange County Sheriff’s Department
Probation violation
