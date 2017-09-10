Arrest Reports for September 2017

By On September 10, 2017

Leave a reply

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following  are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

September 1st
Jamie Walsh, 39 of Mission Hills
12:15a Vickory Park
Unlawful to be in Parks When Closed, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maximiliano Gomez-Barris, 38 of Castiac
12:15a Vickory Park
Unlawful to be in Parks When Closed, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Agustin Olmedo, 25 of Los Angeles
2:00a Eton and Glenoaks
Driving on a Suspended License, Burglary, Conspiracy

Adrian Bush, 24 of Inglewood
2:00a Eton and Glenoaks
Burglary, Conspiracy

Jesus Alberto Estrada, 23 of Van Nuys
3:52a 3517 Warner
Failure to Appear, Transporting or Selling Methamphetamine

Claudia Ortega, 35 of Burbank
6:50a 2300 Ontario
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Emily Joanne Pérez, 27 California Court
7:50a Extended Stay
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Justin Calderon, 25 of Lancaster
8:20a 2200 Empire
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rocky William Burns, 38 of Gardenia
2:50p Scott and San Fernando
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Justin Michael Horwat, 37 of Santa Clarita
2:50p Scott and San Fernando
Possession of Controlled Substance

Jill Rose Silkensen, 28 of San Pedro
2:50p Scott and San Fernando
Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kevin Lemaire Miller, 31 of Burbank
4:00p Burbank and Front
Failure to Appear, Probation Violation, Battery, Petty Theft

Joseph Buttress, 19 of Burbank
5:30p 122 S Lamer
Drunk in Public, Petty Theft

Jerry Lamar Mckeever, 47 of North Hollywood
6:53p Fry’s
Appropriation of Lost Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property

Carey Boukai II, 61 of Taft
7:30p Fry’s
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Michael Anthony Leon, 57 of Burbank
8:30p Orange Grove and Glenoaks
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Deborah Ann Meraz, 49 of Sun Valley
8:00p Magnolia and Victory
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Ricardo López, 24 of Pacoima
9:15p Grinell and San Fernando
Appropriation of Lost Property, Identity Theft

Paul Bernard Jenkins, 38 of Charlotte
10:00p Empire and Victory
Injuring Wireless Communication, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Thefts

September 2nd
William Ford Payne, 38 of Burbank
2:10a Olive and Alameda
DUI, DUI Causing Injury

Jennifer Nicole Brightman, 39 of Redondo Beach
8:20p Redacted
Domestic Battery

September 3rd
Beverly Yohana Rios, 32 of Northridge
3:10a Valley and Victory
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Francisco Guadalupe Juarez, 31 of Glendale
3:10a Valley and Victory
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Probation Violation

Mayra Maureen Puerto, 30 of Los Angeles
4:00a 150 E Angelino
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Paul Alan Buck, 30 of Burbank
8:30a Burbank and Mariposa
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Generally Prohibited Weapons

Denundray Williams, 37
9:20p 222 N Rose
Criminal Trespass, Peeping Tom, Indecent Exposure

Spencer Thomas Lussier, 19 of Burbank
9:30p Van Owen and Vineland
Unlicensed Driver

Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan, 19 of Burbank
10:00p Tufts and Kenneth
Possession of Controlled Substance

Mysti Lynne Hovhannisyan, 37 of Sherman Oaks
10:25p Kenneth and Harvard
Misdemeanor Hit and Run, DUI

September 4th
Souksane Vondnalath, 23 of Anaheim
8:30a Ash and Flower
Possession of Methamphetamine, Tinted Windows

Richard Don Carlos Nordby, 27 of Palm Springs
8:30a Ash and Flower
DUI

Alen Davidian, 32 of Burbank
7:50p Olive and Keystone
Driving on a Suspended License

George Rosales, 26 of North Hollywood
9:45p Fry’s
Possession of Methamphetamine

September 5th
Tyler Gabriel Ebert, 24 of Burbank
12:14a Burbank and Hollywood Way
Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI, Knowingly Bringing Contraband into Jail

Ron Harvey Bambino, 33 of Los Angeles
4:30p Redacted
Corporal Injury To Spouse

Amy Sandra McGregor, 30 of Burbank
7:50p Third and Angelino
Criminal Trespass

September 6th
Edmound Nasiri, 31 of Glendale
2:30a Glendale Jail
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 24 of Sun Valley
8:30a 8415 Glenoaks
Parole Volation

Shane Kelley Maciel, 25 of Reseda
9:10a Oak and Florence
Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Drew Patrick Nolan, 26 of Burbank
12:20p Valley Park
Possession of Methamphetamine, Violating a Restraining or Protective Order

Justin Taylor Brown, 23 of Allington
12:24p San Fernando and Burbank
Grand Theft Auto

Samantha Marie Fleischacker, 25 of Everett
12:24p San Fernando and Burbank
Grand Theft Auto

Gines Javier Bravo, 59 of Los Angeles
2:30p 200 N Third
Assault and Battery

Ariel Francis Calderon, 24 of Hawthorne
2:30p Redacted
Domestic Battery

Deborah Nancy Terry, 46 of Burbank
7:20p Alameda and California
DUI

Angineh Nazarian, 26 of Glendale
8:20p Orange Grove and Glenoaks
Driving Without a License

Jason Ivan Maldonado, 24 of Sun Valley
7:55p 201 E Magnolia
Petty Theft, Drunk in Public

Demetrias Quantrel Jones, 44 of Glendale
10:40p Orange Grove and Sunset
Appropriation of Lost Property, DUID

