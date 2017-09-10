Arrest Reports for September 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
If you would like your name redacted from the list, please fill out the following form – ALL 3 fields must be filled in for a redaction.
September 1st
Jamie Walsh, 39 of Mission Hills
12:15a Vickory Park
Unlawful to be in Parks When Closed, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maximiliano Gomez-Barris, 38 of Castiac
12:15a Vickory Park
Unlawful to be in Parks When Closed, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
Agustin Olmedo, 25 of Los Angeles
2:00a Eton and Glenoaks
Driving on a Suspended License, Burglary, Conspiracy
Adrian Bush, 24 of Inglewood
2:00a Eton and Glenoaks
Burglary, Conspiracy
Jesus Alberto Estrada, 23 of Van Nuys
3:52a 3517 Warner
Failure to Appear, Transporting or Selling Methamphetamine
Claudia Ortega, 35 of Burbank
6:50a 2300 Ontario
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Emily Joanne Pérez, 27 California Court
7:50a Extended Stay
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
Justin Calderon, 25 of Lancaster
8:20a 2200 Empire
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Rocky William Burns, 38 of Gardenia
2:50p Scott and San Fernando
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine
Justin Michael Horwat, 37 of Santa Clarita
2:50p Scott and San Fernando
Possession of Controlled Substance
Jill Rose Silkensen, 28 of San Pedro
2:50p Scott and San Fernando
Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kevin Lemaire Miller, 31 of Burbank
4:00p Burbank and Front
Failure to Appear, Probation Violation, Battery, Petty Theft
Joseph Buttress, 19 of Burbank
5:30p 122 S Lamer
Drunk in Public, Petty Theft
Jerry Lamar Mckeever, 47 of North Hollywood
6:53p Fry’s
Appropriation of Lost Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property
Carey Boukai II, 61 of Taft
7:30p Fry’s
Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
Michael Anthony Leon, 57 of Burbank
8:30p Orange Grove and Glenoaks
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
Deborah Ann Meraz, 49 of Sun Valley
8:00p Magnolia and Victory
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine
Ricardo López, 24 of Pacoima
9:15p Grinell and San Fernando
Appropriation of Lost Property, Identity Theft
Paul Bernard Jenkins, 38 of Charlotte
10:00p Empire and Victory
Injuring Wireless Communication, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Thefts
September 2nd
William Ford Payne, 38 of Burbank
2:10a Olive and Alameda
DUI, DUI Causing Injury
Jennifer Nicole Brightman, 39 of Redondo Beach
8:20p Redacted
Domestic Battery
September 3rd
Beverly Yohana Rios, 32 of Northridge
3:10a Valley and Victory
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Francisco Guadalupe Juarez, 31 of Glendale
3:10a Valley and Victory
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Probation Violation
Mayra Maureen Puerto, 30 of Los Angeles
4:00a 150 E Angelino
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine
Paul Alan Buck, 30 of Burbank
8:30a Burbank and Mariposa
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Generally Prohibited Weapons
Denundray Williams, 37
9:20p 222 N Rose
Criminal Trespass, Peeping Tom, Indecent Exposure
Spencer Thomas Lussier, 19 of Burbank
9:30p Van Owen and Vineland
Unlicensed Driver
Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan, 19 of Burbank
10:00p Tufts and Kenneth
Possession of Controlled Substance
Mysti Lynne Hovhannisyan, 37 of Sherman Oaks
10:25p Kenneth and Harvard
Misdemeanor Hit and Run, DUI
September 4th
Souksane Vondnalath, 23 of Anaheim
8:30a Ash and Flower
Possession of Methamphetamine, Tinted Windows
Richard Don Carlos Nordby, 27 of Palm Springs
8:30a Ash and Flower
DUI
Alen Davidian, 32 of Burbank
7:50p Olive and Keystone
Driving on a Suspended License
George Rosales, 26 of North Hollywood
9:45p Fry’s
Possession of Methamphetamine
September 5th
Tyler Gabriel Ebert, 24 of Burbank
12:14a Burbank and Hollywood Way
Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI, Knowingly Bringing Contraband into Jail
Ron Harvey Bambino, 33 of Los Angeles
4:30p Redacted
Corporal Injury To Spouse
Amy Sandra McGregor, 30 of Burbank
7:50p Third and Angelino
Criminal Trespass
September 6th
Edmound Nasiri, 31 of Glendale
2:30a Glendale Jail
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 24 of Sun Valley
8:30a 8415 Glenoaks
Parole Volation
Shane Kelley Maciel, 25 of Reseda
9:10a Oak and Florence
Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft
Drew Patrick Nolan, 26 of Burbank
12:20p Valley Park
Possession of Methamphetamine, Violating a Restraining or Protective Order
Justin Taylor Brown, 23 of Allington
12:24p San Fernando and Burbank
Grand Theft Auto
Samantha Marie Fleischacker, 25 of Everett
12:24p San Fernando and Burbank
Grand Theft Auto
Gines Javier Bravo, 59 of Los Angeles
2:30p 200 N Third
Assault and Battery
Ariel Francis Calderon, 24 of Hawthorne
2:30p Redacted
Domestic Battery
Deborah Nancy Terry, 46 of Burbank
7:20p Alameda and California
DUI
Angineh Nazarian, 26 of Glendale
8:20p Orange Grove and Glenoaks
Driving Without a License
Jason Ivan Maldonado, 24 of Sun Valley
7:55p 201 E Magnolia
Petty Theft, Drunk in Public
Demetrias Quantrel Jones, 44 of Glendale
10:40p Orange Grove and Sunset
Appropriation of Lost Property, DUID