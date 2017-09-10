Arrest Reports for September 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



September 1st

Jamie Walsh, 39 of Mission Hills

12:15a Vickory Park

Unlawful to be in Parks When Closed, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maximiliano Gomez-Barris, 38 of Castiac

12:15a Vickory Park

Unlawful to be in Parks When Closed, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Agustin Olmedo, 25 of Los Angeles

2:00a Eton and Glenoaks

Driving on a Suspended License, Burglary, Conspiracy

Adrian Bush, 24 of Inglewood

2:00a Eton and Glenoaks

Burglary, Conspiracy

Jesus Alberto Estrada, 23 of Van Nuys

3:52a 3517 Warner

Failure to Appear, Transporting or Selling Methamphetamine

Claudia Ortega, 35 of Burbank

6:50a 2300 Ontario

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Emily Joanne Pérez, 27 California Court

7:50a Extended Stay

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Justin Calderon, 25 of Lancaster

8:20a 2200 Empire

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rocky William Burns, 38 of Gardenia

2:50p Scott and San Fernando

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Justin Michael Horwat, 37 of Santa Clarita

2:50p Scott and San Fernando

Possession of Controlled Substance

Jill Rose Silkensen, 28 of San Pedro

2:50p Scott and San Fernando

Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kevin Lemaire Miller, 31 of Burbank

4:00p Burbank and Front

Failure to Appear, Probation Violation, Battery, Petty Theft

Joseph Buttress, 19 of Burbank

5:30p 122 S Lamer

Drunk in Public, Petty Theft

Jerry Lamar Mckeever, 47 of North Hollywood

6:53p Fry’s

Appropriation of Lost Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property

Carey Boukai II, 61 of Taft

7:30p Fry’s

Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Michael Anthony Leon, 57 of Burbank

8:30p Orange Grove and Glenoaks

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

Deborah Ann Meraz, 49 of Sun Valley

8:00p Magnolia and Victory

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Ricardo López, 24 of Pacoima

9:15p Grinell and San Fernando

Appropriation of Lost Property, Identity Theft

Paul Bernard Jenkins, 38 of Charlotte

10:00p Empire and Victory

Injuring Wireless Communication, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Thefts

September 2nd

William Ford Payne, 38 of Burbank

2:10a Olive and Alameda

DUI, DUI Causing Injury

Jennifer Nicole Brightman, 39 of Redondo Beach

8:20p Redacted

Domestic Battery

September 3rd

Beverly Yohana Rios, 32 of Northridge

3:10a Valley and Victory

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Francisco Guadalupe Juarez, 31 of Glendale

3:10a Valley and Victory

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Probation Violation

Mayra Maureen Puerto, 30 of Los Angeles

4:00a 150 E Angelino

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine

Paul Alan Buck, 30 of Burbank

8:30a Burbank and Mariposa

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Generally Prohibited Weapons

Denundray Williams, 37

9:20p 222 N Rose

Criminal Trespass, Peeping Tom, Indecent Exposure

Spencer Thomas Lussier, 19 of Burbank

9:30p Van Owen and Vineland

Unlicensed Driver

Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan, 19 of Burbank

10:00p Tufts and Kenneth

Possession of Controlled Substance

Mysti Lynne Hovhannisyan, 37 of Sherman Oaks

10:25p Kenneth and Harvard

Misdemeanor Hit and Run, DUI

September 4th

Souksane Vondnalath, 23 of Anaheim

8:30a Ash and Flower

Possession of Methamphetamine, Tinted Windows

Richard Don Carlos Nordby, 27 of Palm Springs

8:30a Ash and Flower

DUI

Alen Davidian, 32 of Burbank

7:50p Olive and Keystone

Driving on a Suspended License

George Rosales, 26 of North Hollywood

9:45p Fry’s

Possession of Methamphetamine

September 5th

Tyler Gabriel Ebert, 24 of Burbank

12:14a Burbank and Hollywood Way

Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI, Knowingly Bringing Contraband into Jail

Ron Harvey Bambino, 33 of Los Angeles

4:30p Redacted

Corporal Injury To Spouse

Amy Sandra McGregor, 30 of Burbank

7:50p Third and Angelino

Criminal Trespass

September 6th

Edmound Nasiri, 31 of Glendale

2:30a Glendale Jail

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cesar Thomas Ramirez, 24 of Sun Valley

8:30a 8415 Glenoaks

Parole Volation

Shane Kelley Maciel, 25 of Reseda

9:10a Oak and Florence

Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft

Drew Patrick Nolan, 26 of Burbank

12:20p Valley Park

Possession of Methamphetamine, Violating a Restraining or Protective Order

Justin Taylor Brown, 23 of Allington

12:24p San Fernando and Burbank

Grand Theft Auto

Samantha Marie Fleischacker, 25 of Everett

12:24p San Fernando and Burbank

Grand Theft Auto

Gines Javier Bravo, 59 of Los Angeles

2:30p 200 N Third

Assault and Battery

Ariel Francis Calderon, 24 of Hawthorne

2:30p Redacted

Domestic Battery

Deborah Nancy Terry, 46 of Burbank

7:20p Alameda and California

DUI

Angineh Nazarian, 26 of Glendale

8:20p Orange Grove and Glenoaks

Driving Without a License

Jason Ivan Maldonado, 24 of Sun Valley

7:55p 201 E Magnolia

Petty Theft, Drunk in Public

Demetrias Quantrel Jones, 44 of Glendale

10:40p Orange Grove and Sunset

Appropriation of Lost Property, DUID

