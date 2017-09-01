Burbank Football Loses Another Close One Against Canyon

A year ago the Burbank High football team called a loss against Canyon its worst of the season.

Perhaps the 2017 team will refer to Friday night’s game in the same manner.

On a night where many in Burbank were far more concerned about a fire that threatened the local mountains, the Bulldogs came up just short on the road in a 14-6 loss to their former Foothill League rival.

Burbank (1-1) nearly got on the board early in the second quarter, but fumbled the ball on the goal line.

“We had lots of opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said.

Eventually the Bulldogs broke through as Matthew Porras hooked up with Drew Pendleton on a 40-yard touchdown.

Canyon (1-1) took advantage of another Burbank turnover late in the first half.

The Cowboys went on to score with just one second left in the half, taking a 7-6 lead into the locker room.

The Cowboys scored a second touchdown midway through the third quarter to make it 14-6.

Burbank put together a few opportunities to rally in the fourth quarter, but came up short.

Colman said his players didn’t express any concern over the situation back near home.

“The kids were focused on the game,” said the first-year coach who noted that he probably has several players who live near or in the areas being evacuated by the fire department. “The defense hung in there and kept us in the game.”

