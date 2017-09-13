Burroughs Takes Third, Burbank Fifth in Pacific League Golf Match

Burroughs High senior Annie Adachi is no different than most golfers in that she has seen better days on the course.

Generally the Indians top player, Adachi was little off her game Wednesday in Pacific League match No. 2 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena Wednesday.

“Today, I was dealing with my mental golf aspects,” Adachi said. “I definitely could have played a lot better. I was trying to trust my swing and my mechanics more.”

Adachi shot 48 on the par-37 course No. 1.

Arcadia High won the team competition by shooting 209. La Canada High was second with 232, follow by Burroughs at 241, Crescenta Valley at 249 and Burbank at 267.

Kate Villegas of Arcadia was the low medalist, as she shot 38. She was followed by teammate Tiffany Lo, who shot 39. La Canada’s Rachel Oh and Glendale’s Elis Alaan tied for third, each shooting 41.

Burroughs was led by junior Gabija Petrulis, who shot 44. Senior Malia Suarez shot 49. Junior Abbie Riggs and sophomore Jocelyn Kim each shot 50 and senior Alissa Jaramillo shot 51.

Burbank High was led by Amy Tran, its lone senior.

Tran shot 44.

“A few holes were a little narrow,” Tran said. “Overall, it wasn’t that bad. I don’t think the wind affected my game that much.”

Burbank junior Olga Marie Davis shot 49.

Freshman Madison Lee shot 53. Fellow freshmen Kara Lee and Regina Ramos shot 60 and 61, respectively.

Sophomore Cassie Morin shot 61 for the Bulldogs.

