Virtueally Unbeatable

Burroughs High senior Emily Virtue continued her winning ways Tuesday afternoon at Arcadia County Park as she won the opening Pacific League cross country meet by covering the three mile course in 17 minutes, 20 seconds.

The win was her seventh straight Pacific League cross country race.

“It went out kind of how I expected. I just tried to stay with the front people. We had a race on Saturday and I tried not to go out too hard after that race because it was pretty tough,” Virtue said. “I tried to stay with the front pack and hopefully pass at the end.”

Burbank High finished third amongst the girls’ team. The Bulldogs defeated Burroughs 22-35 in head-to-head competition.

The Burroughs boys’ team took third despite running without top runner Alexander Hirsch, who said he was resting.

Burbank High’s boys’ team, which does not have any seniors, came close to taking third losing 27-28 to Burroughs in head-to-head competition.

“Today we had a pretty strong team. I think we put aside the race Saturday (Woodbridge Invitational) and said this is a new race. We all pushed ourselves,” Burbank’s top female runner Sol Fernandez said.

Arcadia won the girls’ varsity team competition. Crescenta Valley won the boys’ varsity team competition.

For the Burbank girls’ varsity, Fernandez finished seventh in 18:28. Also for the Bulldogs were Noemi Apreza (eighth, 18:36), Shalom Mejia (12th, 18:57), Jordan Delgado (15th, 19:23), Lydia Forsyth (20th, 19:32) and Jamie Levin (21st, 19:40) and Raelene Aldana (25th, 20:10).

For the Indians girls’ varsity, Vanessa Reveles finished 17th in 19:30. Also for Burroughs were Julianna Navarro (19th, 19:31), Catrina Villalpando (23rd, 19:47), Lakely Nealis (24th, 19:52), Ana Villalpando (31st, 20:55) and Kenna Guzman (38th, 22:07).

Burroughs boys’ team was led by Jagdeep Chahal, who took fifth in 15:04. Also for the Indians were Raymond Berrellez (18th, 15:46), Jeron Straker (19th, 15:53), Carlos Ponce (21st, 16:01), Andrew Hoxsie (22nd, 16:01), Johnny Padungyothee (35th, 17:35) and Patrick Suarez (38th, 18:05).

For the Burbank boys’ team, sophomore Victor Goli led the way taking 13th in 15:36. Freshman Andres Leon was 15th in 15:40. Dayne Ellis (17th, 15:46), Anthony Chiaravalle (25th, 16:16), Jahir Olvera (26th, 16:23), Tadeh Shanazari (28th, 16:29) and Peter Al-Hasani (31st, 16:45) round out the team.

