Burbank Football Wins Big Over Hoover

A week after opening the Pacific League season with a one-sided victory, the Burbank High football team had to get back to reality Thursday night.

Although the Bulldogs weren’t as sharp as a week ago, they easily defeated Hoover High 47-14 at Glendale High’s Moyse Field.

“It was a little different environment than last week obviously. The energy after playing at home, it was hard to get up this week,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “

Burbank (3-2 overall, 2-0 in the league) took a few plays to get settled in.

Eventually, quarterback Matthew Porras hooked up with Drew Pendleton on a 46-yard touchdown with 10:03 left in the first quarter.

Porras, who played in just the first half, finished 11 of 14 passing for 272 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. He did this despite playing having a cold much of the week.

“We could have done better. I had an interception,” Porras said. “Our line did well and our defense did well.”

Colman praised his quarterback.

“He’s been sick all week. It starts in practice,” Colman said. “We’re running sprints and he’s in the front. He’s been taking a ton of Vitamin C just to get healthy.”

Porras hooked up with Erik Harutyunyan on a 15-yard touchdown at the 5:07 mark of the first quarter.

Darnell Williams had a two-yard touchdown run later in the quarter.

Porras hooked up with tight end Duncan Smith on a 45-yard touchdown at the 5:38 mark of the second quarter to make it 26-0.

Porras and Harutyunyan connected once again with 34 seconds left in the first half to make it 33-0.

Ironically, Burbank got the ball back after a series of incomplete passes from Hoover.

That gave Porras once chance to get to the end zone with 6 seconds left in the half.

He took advantage as he found Drew Pendleton in the right corner of the end zone to make it 40-0 with no time remaining in the half.

After Hoover fought back to score a pair of touchdowns in the second half with a running clock, Chadz Vang scored on a 23-yard run with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter.

