Elvis Enters The Pool At Rock A Hula

Burbank’s active seniors got to dance to the music of Elvis Presley while enjoying Rock-A-Hula at Verdugo Park Aquatic Facility Thursday evening in an event hosted by the Burbank Park and Recreation Department.

Burbank City Councilman Bob Frutos helped Elvis on the guitar as seniors enjoyed free food, drinks, and dessert.

The pool was open for free swimming for the seniors during the event as several took advantage of the relaxed atmosphere.

Polynesian dancers danced to the Hula and several other Hawaiian numbers performed by the Elvis impersonator and crew.

