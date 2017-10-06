Caltrans to Close Alameda Avenue for Five Nights

Press release from Caltrans:
Closures and Detours
Alameda Avenue Closures.
Alameda Avenue from Flower Street to Lake Street will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, October 8 through Thursday, October 12 and on Sunday, October 15 through Thursday, October 19.The following loop on/off ramps will be closed (RED in map below):
- Eastbound Alameda northbound loop on-ramp
- Westbound Alameda northbound loop off-ramp
- Eastbound Alameda southbound loop off-ramp
- Westbound Alameda southbound loop on-ramp
The following on/off ramps will remain open (GREEN in map below):
- Eastbound Alameda northbound off-ramp
- Westbound Alameda northbound on-ramp
- Eastbound Alameda southbound on-ramp
- Westbound Alameda southbound off-ramp
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures.
Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.Intermittent Daytime Closures on Flower Street.Flower Street under the I-5 bridge will be closed intermittently during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista StreetNorthbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:
- Nighttime closures between Scott Road and Burbank Boulevard from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6
- Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
East Orange Grove Avenue Closure: East Orange Grove Avenue between 1st Street and North Bonnywood Place will be closed. To access the Orange Grove northbound I-5 on-ramp use Angeleno Avenue. Detours will be posted.
Front Street Long-Term Closure:Front Street between the Metrolink station (south of the Magnolia Boulevard Bridge) and Burbank Boulevard will be a northbound-only one-way street. For access to the Metrolink station from northbound I-5 use the Olive Avenue exit to 1st Street and cross under the freeway on Verdugo Avenue, and southbound I-5, use the Verdugo Avenue off-ramp exit.Buena Vista Street Closures.Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue.On- and Off-Ramp Closures.Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours will be provided.Empire Avenue Closure.Empire Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Victory Place will be closed through early 2018.
Construction Activities
Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Sonora Avenue, Alameda Avenue and Western Avenue Bridges: Through mid-November, crews are working in the I-5 median to demolish a portion of the bridges and working to construct and close the gaps in the middle of the freeway.
LA River: Crews are constructing the walkway.
I-5 Median (between Verdugo Avenue and Sonora Avenue): Crews are grading aggregate base.Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Victory Place: Crews are installing utilities and grading between Empire Avenue and Empire Center.
Southbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working on the roadway pavement.
Northbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing and backfilling retaining walls.
Buena Vista Street: Crews are grading slopes and constructing the railroad stairway.