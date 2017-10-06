Get Out Of Town!: Republic of Pie

While some Burbankers malign North Hollywood, we enjoy our funky, chill neighbor to the west. And Republic of Pie on Magnolia Boulevard, near Lankershim, is just one reason.

The laid-back cafe boasts delicious food, hot and cold drinks and, of course, pies and pastries. Open from 8:00 a.m. every day of the week, Republic of Pie also has a thriving evening cafe scene with live music jsut about every night of the week.

We mostly enjoy breakfast or brunch at Republic of Pie. From egg dishes to specialty french toast and pancakes, quiche and vegan options, the cafe’s extensive menu has something for most everyone.

Fruity Pebbles French Toast is very sweet, of course, and nice to share with a friend. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, Berry Berry Pancakes and Banana Cream Pancakes are other popular sugary items.

The Republic of Pie Omelet – ROP Omelet – is a tasty vegetarian omelet filled with mushrooms, spinach and cheese. The Vegan Hash, tofu, soy chorizo and home fries topped with spinach is a healthy way to start the day.

The Croque Madame – a sunny side egg topped fried ham and cheese sandwich glistening with bechamel sauce – is a delicous indulgence.

A variety of quiches, a hearty ham and cheese croissant and several different breakfast wraps are available every day of the week. Sandwiches and quesadillas are also available on the regular menu.

With high ceilings and light and bright daytime vibe, Republic of Pie’s eclectic bistro atmosphere turns cool coffee house hang as evening falls. Decorated with mismatched chairs, tables, comfy couches and a beautiful living ficus tree, the cafe is fun and relaxing.

Bathrooms are clean and staff are friendly. Parking is available on the street or in several nearby lots off of Magnolia. Republic of Pie is open until 10:00 or 11:00 p.m. every night of the week.

The cafe’s dessert cases are filled with pies of every flavor, from berry and cream pies to cheesecakes, decadent breads and pastries and more. Their lattes, teas and coffees are the perfect accompaniment to these sweet treats. Republic of Pie is a favorite stop no matter the time of day.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

