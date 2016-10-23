It’s About to be Game Over at Pickwick

At its prime, Pickwick was the place to go in Burbank.

Over the years declining revenue has forced the family owned business to close its public swimming pool and now we may soon see the rest of the establishment closing. Many Burbank residents learned how to swim at that pool.

Now, because of a decline in business that is not making the ice rink, bowling alley and banquet facilities profitable, the Stavert family, who owns the businesses and land have started a process to determine the best options for their legacy property according to a website the family has launched.

The family has approached Burbank city officials as well as local residents in the Rancho District of Burbank to help determine what the next course of action would be to both make the property profitable while working with the community on ideas that they would support.

Because of the current zoning, there is not much that can be done unless the property were to be rezoned which would be done through zoning and public hearings before the City Council would make a final determination.

Here is the letter that Ron Stavert has been circulating in the local area:

EDITORS NOTE: It has been brought to our attention that the Pickwick Drive-In only shared the Pickwick name but was never owned by the Stavert family. The article has been updated with the drive-in information removed, We apologize for the error.

Related Posts: