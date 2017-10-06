State Senator Portantino Gives Luther Students “Words of Wisdom”

Wednesday morning, October 5, Luther Burbank Middle School students were visited by Senator Anthony Portantino who read the morning’s “Words of Wisdom” to students and staff.

The message was about courage and standing up for your beliefs. The “Words of Wisdom” messages allow LBMS learners to critically think about and discuss topics such as honesty, respect, responsibility, diversity, the importance of education, and taking a stand against bullying.

Other community leaders to address the students have included Burbank Fire Captain Dave Burke, Burbank Airport TSA Director Anita Minaei, and Congressman Adam Schiff.

Senator Portantino then visited Kelli Clarke’s 7th grade Social Science class where he engaged the students in a lively discussion about local government.

