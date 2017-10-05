Piper Sets School Record as Burroughs Football Beats Glendale 81-14

Nathan Piper’s intentions before the Burroughs High football game at Glendale High Thursday night were simply to help lead his team to victory.

Piper did that and a lot more as the Indians defeated the Nitros 81-14 in a Pacific League contest.

The junior quarterback completed 28 of 32 passes for a school record 430 yards and four touchdown passes. The previous record was set by future University of Washington quarterback J.K. Scott in 1996, who threw for 418 yards in a playoff game against Dominguez High of Compton.

“I didn’t know I had the record. After the first drive in the third quarter I got pulled out,” said Piper, who also had a rushing touchdown. “That’s when coach said he had good news and bad news for me and that I’d be coming out.”

Burroughs (3-2) also set a school record for the most points scored in a single game. The Indians had 623 yards of offense, also believed to be a school record.

“Nathan will be the first to tell you that it’s a team effort,” Burroughs coach Mike Reily said.

Burroughs got four rushing touchdowns from Ben Peters, who finished with nine carries and 114 yards.

Cerain Baker had 11 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

Burroughs backup quarterback Andrew English even got involved in the action and scored two rushing touchdowns. He finished with 40 yards in four carries.

Sophomore Aiden Forrester returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown following a kickoff.

David Lennstrom had a 37-yard touchdown reception from Piper.

The Indians led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 49-0 at halftime. The third quarter was not played with a running clock, as is customary when teams trail by 35 or more points at the intermission.

While Burroughs players celebrated the victory, Reily said the celebration won’t last too long.

“We have a big football game next week against Crescenta Valley,” he said. “We’re going to celebrate this one for the next 10 or 12 hours or so and then watch some film and get ready for next week.”

