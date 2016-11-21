LETTER: Councilman Frutos Gives Thanks

I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends we give thanks for the blessings and the freedom s we enjoy every day. I am very appreciative of the great opportunity you have given me to serve as one of your Council Members in our great city.

I am thankful that we live in a city with so many caring residents who are involved in our community to help those who are less fortunate. I’m also thankful for all of our City employees, our Police and Fire Departments who are dedicated and work hard every day to provide all residents with great services.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Bob Frutos