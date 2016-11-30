Pedestrian Succumbs to Injuries in Magnolia Park Accident

On November 17, 2016, at about 12:30 pm, Burbank Police Officers and paramedics responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Lima Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, 86 year-old Burbank resident Arzelia Pisani, was crossing Lima Street in an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck by a black Dodge Charger traveling north on Lima Street preparing to make a right turn onto Magnolia Boulevard.

Pisani sustained a significant head injury as a result of the collision. Burbank Fire Department Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was transported to a local hospital. Pisani has since succumbed to her injuries. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will rule on the cause of death.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, a 32 year-old Sylmar resident, remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in this collision.

Burbank Police Traffic Detectives continue to investigate this collision.

Anyone who witnessed this traffic collision is asked to contact Burbank Police Detective Sam Anderson at (818) 238-3103. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” or by using the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Related Posts: