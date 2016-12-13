Man’s Family Given $2.5 Million by L.A. City Council After LAPD Shooting in Burbank

UPDATED STORY: The Los Angeles City Council agreed to pay the family of Sergio Navas $2.5 million to settle his death in a March of 2015 shooting by LAPD officers after a pursuit that ended in Burbank at Pass and National.

Here is the myBurbank original story:

Burbank Police Department was requested to assist Los Angeles Police Officers with an Officer Involved Shooting at the termination of a pursuit at the intersection that reached speeds up to 100 mph at Pass Avenue and National Street early around 1:50 Thursday morning. The shooting and body left laying at the dead-end on National.

A half dozen officers from Burbank Police responded . Burbank Patrol descended into the neighborhood as requested, they first started to check the scene when they determined that there was a male suspect who was in custody with a gunshot wound to the chest. No officers were injured and no other suspects were outstanding.

It has been reported that the pursuit started in North Hollywood in the area of Magnolia and Riverton and lasted about six minutes before terminating in the 4100 block of National at the dead-end. A LAPD patrol car collided with the suspects car. The suspects car had been reported stolen in mid February.

Burbank Fire Paramedics were requested to the intersection of Evergreen & National in the area of where the shooting took place.

Burbank Police set up a perimeter of Pass Avenue and Riverside Drive to Olive and Pass Avenue to Rose Street back to Riverside Drive and all street surrounding the location.

Burbank Fire Department Engine 12 who arrived on scene at 1:53 AM and pronounced the victim dead.

Los Angeles Police started releaving Burbank Patrol Officers on the perimeter and had several additional Patrol, Detectives, and specialized equipment roll into the scene which will remain closed for most of the morning.

