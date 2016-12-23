Can You Identify This Woman for Burbank Police?

On December 10, 2016, at about 10:00 am, the victim’s vehicle was broken into while it was parked in the 1300 block of Valleyheart Drive in the Burbank Rancho area. The victim’s Louis Vuitton purse, wallet, iPad, iPhone and wedding ring were stolen during the burglary. The estimated total loss to the victim is $24,000.

On the same day, the female depicted below used the victim’s credit card to purchase an expensive Burberry handbag at the Glendale Bloomingdale’s. The suspect appears to be carrying the victim’s Louis Vuitton purse while making the Burberry bag purchase.

Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact Burbank Police Detective Brent Fekety at (818) 238-3279. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” or by using the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org

