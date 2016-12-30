“Lost Burbank” Presentation Now Available On Demand

If you live in Burbank or grew-up in Burbank, you won’t want to miss the highlights from a unique historical presentation that took place at the Buena Vista Branch Library on November 30, 2016.

Much of the presentation, by co-authors Wes Clark and Michael McDaniel, was recorded and edited-down to a tight 60-minute video that will leave you wanting more and, possibly, running out the door to buy the book, “Lost Burbank.”

Burbank has changed quite a bit over the past 100 years and you will see how.

Get wowed by photos from the early days of Disney and Warner Bros and learn from some local [forgotten] stories about aviation and Lockheed.

Inventors, politicians, criminals, and odd characters are all part of the book, “Lost Burbank,” and part of the presentation.

The video-taped presentation is now available for on-demand viewing on the City of Burbank’s YouTube Channel or you may watch it below. In addition, “Lost Burbank” presented @ BV,” is currently playing on The Burbank Channel, which can be seen on Charter Cablevision on Channel 6 in Burbank and Channel 16 in Glendale; and on AT & T U-verse on Channel 99.

NOW AVAILABLE!!

Get your Copy of Lost Burbank Now!

Slowly fading with the city’s ever-changing landscape, the places and people of Burbank’s past tell a vibrant story. Before the arrival of Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, First National Pictures built its original studio lot on Olive Ave in 1926. For over sixty years, Lockheed Aircraft Company produced some of the nation’s best airplanes where the massive Empire Shopping Center now stands. Heavyweight champion James Jeffries turned his Burbank ranch home and barn into a beloved landmark and boxing venue. Inventor Joseph Wesley Fawkes’s scheme to build a monorail to Los Angeles became a local laughingstock. Diehard Burbankers Wes Clark and Michael Mc Daniel collect these and many more forgotten local stories where they can finally be found.

