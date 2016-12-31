Time to Recycle That Christmas Tree

The City of Burbank encourages residents to responsibly dispose of their Christmas trees following the holidays by offering three methods to recycle the annual decoration.
- At the curb/alley: From January 2, 2017 through January 20, 2017, the Public Works
Department will collect trees placed in the alley and at the curb on your regular cart collection day.
- In the green waste containers with your other yard trimmings. Please be sure to cut up your tree so the container lid will close.
- In three parks: From December 26, 2016 through January 20, 2017, at:
- Verdugo Park at North California Street and West Verdugo Avenue
- Ralph Foy Park in the parking lot on West Victory Boulevard
- McCambridge Park in the parking lot on Andover Drive
** Because trees are mulched or composted, all tinsel, ornaments, and metal stands must be removed. Flocked trees cannot be recycled. **
For more information please call (818) 238-3800.
