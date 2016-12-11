Arrest Reports for December 2016

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in September of 2016 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Updated: 11/20/2016
December 1st
Rodney Jones, 56 of West Covina
6:50a San Fernando and Walnut
Vehicle Theft
Douglas Anthony Maguire, 43 of Burbank
11:00a 5 W Olive Ave
Criminal Theft
Robert Laprell, 62 of Sun Valley
11:00a Extended Stay
Drunk in Public, Failure to Appear
Kyle Alexander Alvarez, 19 of Burbank
3:10p 200 N Third Street
Driving Without a License
Tatiana Moore, 22 of Long Beach
4:28p 1412 Banter St, Long Beach
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Luis Eduardo Rodriguez, 27 of Los Angeles
4:28p 4512 N Banner
Transporting or Selling Methamphetamine, Burglary, Identity Theft
Ethan Skye McLeod, 20 of Tarzana
11:20p Redacted
Domestic Batterty
December 2nd