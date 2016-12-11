Arrest Reports for December 2016

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in September of 2016 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



Updated: 11/20/2016

December 1st

Rodney Jones, 56 of West Covina

6:50a San Fernando and Walnut

Vehicle Theft

Douglas Anthony Maguire, 43 of Burbank

11:00a 5 W Olive Ave

Criminal Theft

Robert Laprell, 62 of Sun Valley

11:00a Extended Stay

Drunk in Public, Failure to Appear

Kyle Alexander Alvarez, 19 of Burbank

3:10p 200 N Third Street

Driving Without a License

Tatiana Moore, 22 of Long Beach

4:28p 1412 Banter St, Long Beach

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Luis Eduardo Rodriguez, 27 of Los Angeles

4:28p 4512 N Banner

Transporting or Selling Methamphetamine, Burglary, Identity Theft

Ethan Skye McLeod, 20 of Tarzana

11:20p Redacted

Domestic Batterty

December 2nd

