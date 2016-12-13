Classic Fairy Tale Characters Demand Rewrites In Miller Elementary Play

Fifth-graders in Melissa Pamperin’s class at Joaquin Miller Elementary School performed Unhappily Ever After? in several performances for their fellow students, their parents and the community. In the play, classic fairy tale characters are unhappy with their story lines and demand rewrites.

“Several of the classic characters including Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, and Cinderella (and more) decide they are unhappy with elements of their stories, so they demand edits from their Pages,” explained Pamperin, who wrote the play in August for her class. “When the authors refuse their suggestions they take it upon themselves to rewrite their pages in a giant battle.”

Students began rehearsing in September, during their lunch recesses.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them for their efforts,” commented Pamperin, who calls the play a “fun show with some crazy scenarios and songs.”

“I wanted to do the play because I personally LOVE acting and singing,” said Sydney Brakely. “The best part about being in the show is working with my friends and people I enjoy.”

“The two main reasons I wanted to be in the play is because I have stage fright and wanted to terminate it and I really liked the creative plot,” added classmate Quint Bastian.

“The best part about being in Unhappily Ever After? is that you can have fun and be silly with it,” he went on to say. “The play isn’t serious, and it’s very funny.”

“I have learned that even though the play may be short time-wise, it takes a lot of time and effort from everybody who is in it,” said Brakely.

Bastian also learned something from participating in the play.

“There is nothing to be scared of, and that lots of things can happen so if you or someone else messes up, the show must go on!” he said.

“When I was little and my dad read me the real Grimm Brothers’ stories I always thought it was odd that Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella all had a prince named Prince Charming,” added Pamperin. “I wondered if he was the same guy. In our play he is, and naturally that’s a huge problem for the princesses!”

Related Posts: