Burbank Jewish Community Gather to Light Huge Menorah on AMC Walkway

This past week Rabbi’s from three Burbank Synagogues gathered along with local politicians to celebrate the Jewish Holiday of Hanukah with the lighting of a giant menorah. This is the third year the ceremony was held in the AMC walkway along Palm Avenue.

Rabbis Shmuly Kornfeld, Mark Sobel and Rabbi John Carrier were joined by kids, adults, temple members and spoke of the importance of the eight day holiday known as “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods.

The guests were shown how Olive Oil was made from squeezing Olives and using the oil from the fruit and this year Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes was honored to light a small menorah with Olive Oil, while the Rabbis lit a large Menorah that stood over 8 feet tall.

Food that is usually ate during the holiday was given out such as doughnuts and home made potato latkes, along with juices and refreshments.

Along with Burbank Mayor Talamantes, Burbank’s new State Senator Anthony Portantino and Burbank City Council members Bob Frutos and Dr. David Gordan were in attendance.

