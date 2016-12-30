Burbank Police Arrest Driver after Crashing into Dentist Office

The Burbank Police Helicopter was on routine patrol when he spotted a dark Saab at a extremely high rate of speed Westbound Olive Avenue around 7:50 PM Thursday evening, the next report from the helicopter crew was the car had gone out of control and crashed into a office building at Meyers and Olive Avenue.

The Burbank Fire Department sent a complete Rescue Response not knowing if anyone in the car or the building were trapped. Once on scene they found the driver has self extracted and was sitting on the curb talking to Burbank Police Officers.

The 26 year old driver was later arrested by Burbank Police. The building received extensive damage to it’s doorway and was RED TAGGED by Burbank Fire Department till Burbank Building Inspectors could check how damaged the structure was.

Traffic Eastbound Olive was detoured for close to a hour while Officers and Firefighters worked in the lanes of traffic. Another SUV was struck and received minor damage and it’s occupants were looked at by Paramedics and they refused treatment.

