Eight New Fire Recruits Join the Burbank Fire Department

The Burbank Fire Department in joint operation with Glendale Fire Department held a recruit graduation on Friday bringing on eight new firefighters and Glendale hiring thirteen.

The recruits spent the last twelve weeks training learning over 50 subjects that included topics such as: Hose lays, Ladders, Personal Protective Equipment, Truck Company Tools, Building Construction, Ventilation, Search and Rescue, Buddy Breathing, Fire Ground Survival, Wild-land Shelter/ Hand Tools, Progressive Hose Lays, Forcible Entry, Flash-over Training, Ropes & Knots, Airport Operations, Studio Familiarization, Hazmat First Responder Operations, EMS, Drivers Operator 1A, Master Steams, and several more.

The class was joint class with Glendale Fire Department, this being the 8th joint class. The firefighters trained together, as they will respond to call together as the two cities no longer have territorial lines separating the two cities for emergency services.

The class received the oath of the departments, and we’re given their badges in a ceremony they all have been waiting patiently for.

The Burbank Firefighters that now go on the line and are on one year probation are: Beau Estrada, Cody Letz,Garret Miller, Erik Rini, Kyle Sauer, Allen Scott, Jonathan Traber and Andrew Whitehead.

The class instructors were from Burbank Fire Caption Tray White, Captain Ryan Weber from the Glendale Fire Department Captain Todd Tucker, Captain Jim Vancil, Engineer Gave Vaca and Firefighter Gil Pedroza.

The class put on a demonstration following the indoor ceremonies of a couple of the visual examples of a car extraction, High rescue rescue, auto fires, repealing, and yelling loud as emergencies scenes are very noisy.

