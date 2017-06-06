Burbank Calendar

{CALENDAR}
Media Alert
For information, contact:
Marie Lazzara
JJR Marketing
(630) 400-3361
marie@jjrmarketing.com
WHAT: Author Dr. Cynthia Colón presents the official launch of her book “Tips, Tales & Truths for Teens.”
WHY: Dr. Colón, a former college admission officer and private school counselor, shares real stories and candid advice in her book showing families the blueprint to apply for college. She understands how navigating the college admission process can be an unwieldy process. Her book offers a practical road map to follow through high school. The secret to having choices senior year is to plan as early as possible.
WHERE: The Hangar Grille
3821 W. Magnolia Boulevard
Burbank, Calif. 91505
WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
COST: The event is free and open to the public. The price of an autographed book is $20. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to student scholarships. For more information about the event, visit bit.ly/TTTBookLaunch.
About Dr. Cynthia Colón:
Dr. Cynthia Colón holds a Bachelor of Arts from the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Southern California, a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Doctorate of Education from the University of California, Los Angeles. As the Principal of St. Bernard High School, her leadership, vision, and strategic planning led to a dramatic turnaround at the institution and over the years, Dr. Colón led fund raising efforts, bringing in nearly $2 million in renovations. Further, academics became a major focus and several innovative programs were implemented including; single-gender math and science. Prior to becoming a principal, Dr. Colón spent 12 years at Marymount High School in Los Angeles, as its director of college counseling, assistant academic dean, and dean of students. In addition, she also has experience with the college admissions process as a former assistant director at Vassar College in New York, where she was responsible for recruitment in seven states throughout the country. As the first to attend college in her family, Cynthia grew an intense passion for higher education. She founded Co-Ed College Consultants, Inc. to assist students in writing their college essays through a four-day workshop. For information, visit: http://drcynthiacolon.com/
