Tops in Town – Burgers

myBurbank reviews different burgers in Burbank. Our staff picks burgers that they would like to review and do not tell the owner or staff in advance to get the best possible result on a daily basis for our readers. Our reviewer will then rate the burger into one or four categories: Tops In Town (Outstanding), On The Marquee (Really Good), Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below) and Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor). Any burger that achieves a “Tops in Town” rating will receive a framed certificate announcing their selection. If you are an owner and do not feel your review is fair, please email us at reviews@myburbank.com and we will consider another trip in at a time or our choosing.

What makers a good burger? According to our ‘Burger Dude’ it’s an easy question but tough to answer. “There are some major components such as the meat (handmade patties are ALWAYS preferable to frozen, preformed), then there is the bun (never want to have a self destructing bun or one that is to small for the burger). Cheese is important (a good cheddar!) and the condiments needs to bring out the flavor (what you don’t want is a salad on your burger). All that together with price, atmosphere, accompaniments and all around vibe (yes, I said vibe!) are all part of the experience of looking forwards to a great burger. I will tell it as I taste it and will hold no punches for anyone anywhere!”

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

The Hangar Grille – REFIRED

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)