￼BWP Launches New Subsidy Program to Help Residents with their Electric Bill

Starting July 1, 2022, Burbank Water and Power will be accepting applications for a new assistance program. The Burbank Utility Service Subsidy (BUSS) program offers an ongoing monthly 12% discount on electric service to income-qualified Burbank residents. Most participants will save $80-160 per year on their electric bill.

The BUSS program aims to help residents offset the costs of the recent electric and water rate increases that the Burbank City Council approved on May 24, 2022 due to rising energy costs and to help Burbank reach its sustainability goals and address aging infrastructure needs. The 6% increase in electricity and 9% increase in water prices go into effect on July 1, 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted many people in Burbank, and we understand that many households are still trying to recover,” says Jeannine Edwards, Assistant General Manager of Marketing, Sustainability, and Strategy at BWP. “When you combine that with inflation, and our rate increases going into effect, we wanted to offer some assistance to help our residents who may be struggling to make ends meet.” Residents can apply for the BUSS program if they are the account holder or co-applicant on the BWP account and meet the income levels aligned with the Burbank PASS Program.

Applicants must provide their most recent tax return, a Tax Return Transcript, or a Wage and Income Transcript from the IRS with their application as proof of household income. Residents can request these documents from the IRS by calling (800) 908-9946 or by submitting an online request at IRS.gov/individuals/get-transcript. Residents on BWP’s Lifeline rate are not eligible to participate in the BUSS program.

“The BUSS program is just one way to help our customers reduce their utility bills,” continued Jeannine. “BWP also has many programs and rebates available to help customers use less electricity and water to help lower their bills further. You can learn more about these programs by going to the BWP website at BurbankWaterAndPower.com.”

The BUSS program will be available until funding is exhausted. Residents are encouraged to learn more and apply at BurbankWaterAndPower.com/BUSS.