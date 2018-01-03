Burbank SchoolTeacher Arrested for Allegations of Sexual Encounter With a Minor

Burbank police news release:

An elementary school teacher has been arrested following allegations of having an inappropriate sexual encounter with a minor and former student.

Recently, Burbank Police Detectives began investigating allegations made by a female minor victim against a former teacher. The victim reported having a recent sexual encounter with an adult male who she first met while in the fifth grade at Gardner Street Elementary School in the City of Los Angeles. The victim, who is now 17 years old, is not and has never been a student of the Burbank Unified School District. There is no information to suggest any of the alleged incidents occurred in a Burbank school.

The suspect has been identified as Sean Sigler, a 53-year-old resident of Burbank. Sigler was employed with the Los Angeles Unified School District from March of 1998 until June of 2016. Since 2016, Sigler has been employed as a school teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in the City of Burbank.

On January 2, 2018, Sigler was interviewed by Burbank Police Detectives. Following that interview, Sigler was placed under arrest and booked into the Burbank City Jail on suspicion of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. He is currently being held on $100,000 bail and is due in court on Thursday, January 4. Sigler has no prior criminal history.

The Burbank Unified School District is currently on winter recess. Superintendent Matt Hill has provided the following statement: “The Burbank Unified School District takes these allegations against Mr. Sigler very seriously. We will cooperate fully with the police investigation and will also conduct our own internal investigation into this matter. Until this investigation has concluded, Mr. Sigler has been placed on leave.”

This investigation is ongoing. At this time, the allegations against Sigler appear to be isolated and there is no information to suggest there are other victims or any students at-risk. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Juvenile Bureau, at (818) 238-3210.