Burbank’s Rose Float Awarded Founder Award During 129th Parade

This year the Burbank Tournament of Roses entry for the 129th Pasadena Rose Parade themed “Making a Difference” rolled down the five-mile parade route with the Founder Award Banner. The Founder award recognizes the most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization.

The 45-foot float, “Sand-Sational Helpers,” designed by 14-year-old Catherine Glandon of Burbank, traveled along Colorado Boulevard and was viewed by millions on the television broadcast, in addition to the thousands in attendance.

Hundreds of volunteers put in many hours to finish the float on time for judging. The float featured items you might find left on a beach and conveyed the message that recycling is important. Every year, the association reuses float parts from previous years. They even water all their flowers using recycled water.

Grand Marshal Gary Sinise was recognized for his extensive humanitarian work on behalf of veterans across the country. He proudly cruised down the parade route waving to admirers and fans.

The royal court and Queen Isabella Marie Marez also were featured on a float.

Here is a photo gallery from this year’s Rose Parade, click on any picture to enlarge it.

