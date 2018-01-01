Burbank’s Rose Float Entry “Sand-Sational Helpers” Finished and Ready for Parade

This year Burbank Tournament of Roses Association has entered its 86th float in this years Pasadena Rose Parade named ‘Sand-Sational Helpers’ it was has been finished with plenty of recyclables, flowers and other natural products.

The designer Kat Glandon a 14-year-old from Burbank is looking forward to seeing the float rolling down Colorado Blvd Monday morning from her grandstand seats with a banner in front of it, but if not she is so excited to have designed the entry.

Pasadena Tournament of Roses Judges stopped by both Saturday afternoon to check on its progress and again on Sunday afternoon. While there Sunday during their visit they put Special Roses on the right side of the float.

City officials including the Mayor Will Rogers and Councilmembers were also on hand to place Roses on the float and pose for pictures.

The float with an escort from Burbank Police Motor Officers left the City around 8 PM and arrived in the Pasadena 2 hrs and 5 minutes later with the float intact and ready for the parade.

