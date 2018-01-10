Major Storm Causes Mandatory Evacuations, Road Closures

The first major storm of the year is having quite an effect on Burbank. This morning, three vehicles were swept away by fast-moving waters on Country Club Drive. All three vehicles are regarded as a complete loss.

The fast-moving waters proved to be a serious problem early on. In the afternoon, a total of twelve Burbank Firefighters became cut off from other City personnel after helping residents of Country Club Drive during the mandatory evacuation. Heavy mudflow and debris made roads inaccessible. The firefighters and residents are currently sheltering in place until other firefighters can reach them.

The inclement weather also forced the evacuations of Burbank’s canyon area, specifically for residents of Country Club Drive. Houses in that area currently have no utilities active. Earlier, the Southern California Gas Company confirmed a three-quarter-inch gas leak to a service line on Country Club Drive, which was caused by the storm. Burbank Water and Power personnel will respond to the area as soon as the roads are accessible by vehicles.

Voluntary evacuations, which are expected to be lifted at 6:00 PM, are as follows:

All of Hamline Place

925-1030 Groton Drive

830-849 Stephen Rd

907-936 Irving Dr

2906 & 2934 Olney Place

2934 Remy Place

2949 Mystic View Place

3430-3436 Brace Canyon Rd

3301-3310 Brookshire Court

3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court

3514-3519 Folkstone Court

3529-3530 Castleman Ln

Residents who are affected by these evacuations can seek shelter at the McCambridge Recreation Center (1515 N Glenoaks Blvd), which is currently being staffed by the American Red Cross. Pets are welcomed too, but pet owners are highly encouraged to bring their own crates/cages. A limited number of crates will be available for pets at the evacuation center. Stray animals or pets left behind may be taken to the McCambridge evacuation center. If there is an overflow, the Burbank Animal Shelter may take in pets who have become separated from their owners.

For those who wish to donate food and/or supplies to the evacuation center, please call ahead to find out what the shelter may need.

The McCambridge Evacuation Center is expected to remain open throughout the night as residents of Country Club Drive will likely be under mandatory evacuation overnight.

Currently, the Burbank Police Department is operating at usual staff, meaning no officers are having to be pulled from normal duties or into overtime. The BPD is relying on their traffic bureau to help with road closures and high-risk areas. At the moment, Country Club Drive is the only major road closed. However, the Burbank Police Department wants residents to avoid:

Walnut Avenue at Sunset Canyon

Harvard Road at Sunset Canyon

The Stough Nature Center

The Wildwood Canyon Recreation Area

The Castaway Restaurant, as well as DeBell Golf, are closed until further notice.

As always, the Burbank Police Department would also like to remind residents that “If you see significant mud, debris or fast-flowing water, do not try to cross it or drive a vehicle through it, shelter in place or avoid for your safety.”

You can find more updates as they come on our Twitter page. Stay safe, Burbank.

