Reily Out as Burroughs Football Coach

Mike Reily is no longer the head football coach at Burroughs High after two seasons, which followed 14 seasons as an assistant coach to longtime coach Keith Knoop.

Reily did not immediately return an e-mail request for comment.

The job opening has been posted on the CIF Southern Section web site for coaches wanted.

A 1994 graduate of the school, Reily went on to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. An offensive lineman, he earned all-conference academic honors three times in his four years and was a second-team Western Athletic Conference selection as a junior.

Reily compiled a record of 8-11 in his two seasons, including a 6-8 mark in Pacific League play.

He has been a teacher at Burroughs for 17 years.

Reily is credited with helping mentor 2017 graduates Chance Bell and Jesse Chamberlain, who earned scholarships to San Diego State and San Jose State, respectively.

Related Posts: