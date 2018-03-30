FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank Kids in Historical Photos

On Burbankia we have posted a new page that covers the many Burbank School photos that we have collected over the years.

It is always fun to see kids being kids and what it was like to be a kid in Burbank in the decades since the city began.

The first real school was located on Magnolia and San Fernando Road and had the entire square block to 3rd street and over to Palm ave. Lots of room for the Kids to play and also a stable to hold their horses or horse and buggy.

Kids will always be kids and you can see antics going on in many of these pictures. Many of these kids grew up to be local businessmen, City workers, Mayors, Councilmen, War Hero’s, Teachers, Farmers, Famous Celebrities and much more!

I see thousands of stories in their faces and have often wondered where one child or another went from here in this photo moment in time.

My favorite picture is one I bought in the past year of Miller Elementary School in 1925. No playgrounds, no houses or apartments, no smog like when I went there! Just a good looking group of kids sitting out in the street with the school in the background!

A fantastic window into history.

So check out these youngsters and remember your Burbank School Days!

