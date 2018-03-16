AB109 Task Force Seizes Firearms from Convicted Felon

On Wednesday, March 14, Burbank Police and Glendale Police in the AB109 Task Force discovered several firearms and ammunition during a probation compliance check of a convicted felon on the 6700 block of Saint Esteban Street in the City of Tujunga.
The convicted felon, Levon Vardanyan, 55, was placed on probation for fraud with a search condition. Police learned that Vardanyan was recently issued a citation for not having license plates on his vehicle in Glendale, and has an outstanding criminal record, with 26 felony arrests.
Police located and detained Vardanyan at his residence on Saint Esteban and proceeded to search his home. Officers found 4 assault rifles, 3 shotguns, a .45 caliber handgun, and several high capacity magazines, along with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition according to a Facebook post by the Burbank Police Dept.
Vardanyan was arrested and booked as an ex-felon in possession of firearms. A probation violation was also imposed.
The AB109 Task Force, comprised of officers from the Burbank PD, Glendale PD, and San Fernando PD, partners with Los Angeles County Probation Department to aid in the supervision of individuals released from prison on Post Release Community Supervision. The Task Force was established July 2013.