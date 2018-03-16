AB109 Task Force Seizes Firearms from Convicted Felon

Police located and detained Vardanyan at his residence on Saint Esteban and proceeded to search his home. Officers found 4 assault rifles, 3 shotguns, a .45 caliber handgun, and several high capacity magazines, along with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition according to a Facebook post by the Burbank Police Dept.

Vardanyan was arrested and booked as an ex-felon in possession of firearms. A probation violation was also imposed.

The AB109 Task Force, comprised of officers from the Burbank PD, Glendale PD, and San Fernando PD, partners with Los Angeles County Probation Department to aid in the supervision of individuals released from prison on Post Release Community Supervision. The Task Force was established July 2013.