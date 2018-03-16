Burbank Boys Track Beats CV, Muir

The road to a Pacific League title in boys’ track and field got a lot better Thursday afternoon when Burbank High hosted Crescenta Valley and Muir highs.

The Bulldogs defeated both, topping the Falcons 86-50 and the Mustangs 101-30. This comes a week after defeating Arcadia.

“We’re still worried about Burroughs,” sprinter Oladele Hospidales said. “That’s the last one we need to worry about.”

Hospidales, who is a junior, won the 100 and 200. He won the 100 in 10.9 seconds and the 200 in 22.8.

“It was hand-timed though,” Hospidales said about breaking 11 seconds in the 100.

He ran 23.18 against Arcadia the previous week in the 200.

Burbank also got a big day from Sergio Aguilar. The defending league champion in the 110 high hurdles, Aguilar actually was beaten in the event by Muir’s Reggie Myles, who finished in 15.5 seconds. Aguilar was second in 16.0.

However, Aguilar took the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.3) and won the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches. He was second in the long jump (19-7).

“Winning this meet was incredible for us. After beating Arcadia last week we know we can take on the rest of the league,” Aguilar said. “We can’t get complacent. We’re still going to work hard and make sure we go in there ( against Burroughs) and do what we’ve been doing.”

Junior Bryan David won the 400 (51.6).

Junior Erik Harutyunyan won the triple jump (40-2) and senior Chris Aslo took the discus (117-9).

Sophomore Victor Goli was second in the 1,600 (4:28.5). Junior Jahir Olvera was second in the 800 (2:01.2).

Junior Chris Stanis was second in the 400 (54.5) and the 300 hurdles (41.9).

The Burbank girls’ team fell 84-51 to Crescenta Valley, but defeated Muir 102-29.

Freshman Jayla Flowers won the 100 (12.6), the long jump (17-1 ½) and the triple jump (34-8).

Fellow freshman Tamryn Betts won the high jump (4-10).

Junior Alissa Petrosyan won the pole vault (8-0).

Sophomore Tiffany Safar won the shot put (28-8).

Junior Paula Jaramillo was second in the 100 (13.1) and the 200 (27.1).

Sophomore Sol Fernandez was second in the 3,200 (11:48.3) and third in the 1,600 (5:26.8).