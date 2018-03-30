Burbank Noon Rotary Gives Back This April

By Greg Semay

For Burbank Noon Rotary, April will be the kindest month. The service club will be giving a total of 12 thousand dollars to several local organizations, as well as awarding scholarships and recognizing “Teachers of Excellence.”

Previously, Noon Rotary had made many small donations over the year. “But this time we decided to have more of a concentrated giving effort in line with our theme of youth services and homelessness,” explained Rotary Noon President Brian Volpei.

· On April 3, Noon Rotary will be making donations to BCR and Kids Community Dental Clinic.

· On April 10, Noon Rotary will be recognizing “Teachers of Excellence.”

· On April 17, Noon Rotary will be making a donation to Family Promise.

· On April 24, Noon Rotary will be awarding several scholarships to local high school seniors

Although Noon Rotary has a well-endowed foundation, the club depends on its annual fundraising to make significant donations. “Our fundraising goal is $8,000 for this Rotary year, but our karaoke event alone has netted us $10,000,” said President Volpei.

So it seems it that the melodic mayhem at Nickelodeon last February has turned into sweet music for the Burbank community.

Burbank Noon Rotary meets at the De Bell Clubhouse every Tuesday at noon.