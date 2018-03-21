City of Burbank Gives Storm Update, Evacuations

Release from the City of Burbank regarding the current storm:

Evacuations: LA County Public Works has upgraded the approaching storm to a Phase 2 Alert. A Voluntary Evacuation Warning is being issued for Wednesday, March 21 beginning at 8PM through 6PM Thursday, March 22 that may be extended as necessary for the following areas:

> Country Club Drive east of Via Montana

>> All of Hamline Place

>> Groton Drive east of Kenneth

>> 830-849 Stephen Road

>> Irving Drive (between Kenneth and Joaquin)

>> 2906 & 2934 Olney Place

>> 2934 Remy Place

>> 2949 Mystic View Plac

e >> 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road

>> 3301-3310 Brookshire Court

>> 3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Lane

>> 3514-3519 Folkstone Court

>> 3529-3530 Castleman Lane

An Evacuation Site is available at Verdugo Recreation Center (3201 W Verdugo Ave). The Center can’t accommodate animals. Please make arrangements for your pets beforehand.

No Parking: The following streets will be no parking beginning at 8AM Wednesday, March 21 through 8AM Friday, March 23:

> Country Club Drive east of Via Montana

> All of Hamline Place

>> Groton Drive east of Kenneth

>> Bel Aire Drive from Cambridge Drive to Vista Ridge

Debris Basins: LA County is continuing to clear Upper Sunset and Deer debris basins. Other LA County debris basins were not impacted by last week’s storm and have existing capacity. The most vulnerable city-owned debris basins were prioritized and emptied after the January 9 storm. City Public Works is continuing to construct additional capacity in several of them. Crews will be working throughout the storm.

Sandbags are available at Fire Station 16 (1600 N Bel Aire Drive) to help protect properties and doorways. Sand to fill the bags is located at Brace Canyon Park (2901 Haven Way). Please bring your own shovel.

Residents are advised that if they do not evacuate, public safety services may not be able to reach them in an emergency due to impassable roads. If you see significant mud, debris or fast-flowing water, do not try to cross or drive a vehicle through it, shelter in place, or avoid for your safety. Please use caution even after the rain has stopped as mud and debris can lead to a dangerous situation.

City Public Works will be available to take calls from 7AM Wednesday, March 21 through 6PM Thursday, March 22 at (818) 238-3800.