Get Out Of Town!: Gam Tu Bop & Cauldron Ice Cream

Brand Boulevard in Glendale has a lot going on: two large shopping malls within a few minutes walk and a plethora of restaurants and shops. Two of our favorite spots for quick bites are onigiri masters, Gam Tu Bop, and the home of the churro puffle cone, Cauldron Ice Cream.

The rice balls – onigiri – at Gam Tu Bop are spectacular. Warm and wrapped in seaweed, the rice is stuffed with your choice of fillings and sprinkled with delicious furikake seasoning and sesame seeds.

Our most recent feast at Gam Tu Bop included our favorite Curry Chicken, buttery Salmon, sauteed Mushroom, Gobo (Burdock) and Spicy Shrimp. Add in some miso soup and seaweed salad on the side, and a delectable meal awaits.

One can also order a deconstructed rice or salad plate, with a selection of three toppings paired with rice or mixed lettuces, with sides of pickled ginger, edamame and seaweed salad.

Prices are reasonable and while there’s usually quite a line, the service is fast and efficient. Although there’s not a lot of seats inside the restaurant, the rice balls are perfect for eating on the go.

If you haven’t quite filled up on the incredible rice balls at Gam Tu Bop, a visit to Cauldron Ice Cream on the next block may be in order.

Cauldron’s claim to fame are puffles and small batch, homemade ice creams in a variety of flavors, which are rotated frequently. Puffles are airy waffle cones that come in three flavors – regular, red velvet and churro.

Cauldron’s ice creams are made on the spot via freezing with liquid nitrogen. The shop boasts a lot of flavors – our favorites are the standard vanilla, Earl Grey lavender and vanilla cinnamon. A host of toppings from crushed Oreo cookies, chocolate chips, graham crackers and more abound.

Get out of town and try something different at Gam Tu Bop and Cauldron Ice Cream, just two of the fantastic food offerings along Brand Boulevard in Glendale. Even if street parking is full, there are plenty of parking structures within a few blocks of the restaurants and shops.

