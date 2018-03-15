Luther Middle School Needs You to Vote! Vote! Vote!

Luther Middle School Dr. Oscar Macias needs your help Burbank. Last year Luther was able to land a $20,000 grant thanks to your votes and this year he has another challenge for you:

Luther Burbank Middle School is up for a $25,000 grant and needs your help!

Luther Burbank Middle School is seeking extra funds from the ScholarShare 529 Scholar Dollars Grant Program, and we’re asking faculty, teachers, parents and relatives for help.

Please visit MyScholarDollars.com, and vote for Luther Burbank Middle School (Burbank Unified School District) throughout the community voting period, which runs March 12 – 23, 2018.

You can vote once a day and help us! Please make sure you are picking the Luther Burbank Middle School in Burbank, not Los Angeles.

http://www.myscholardollars.com/vote/

Please vote for Luther Burbank Middle School in the Burbank Unified School District. (Search box)

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Must watch a short video.

Must verify email address.

The schools with the most votes in their category will win, so please support our community and invest in the future of our students by voting for Luther Burbank Middle School at MyScholarDollars.com today!