Magnolia Park Merchants Hold Ribbon Cutting For The Palm Coffee Bar

The Magnolia Park Merchants Association welcomed The Palm Coffee Bar into Magnolia Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, March 18, to go along with their grand opening party.

The morning consisted of live music, face painting, a phone booth, cupcakes provided by Yummy Cupcakes, coffee samples, and of course a warm welcome from Palm Coffee Bar owners, Joanna Heart and Benjamin Miliken.

The Palm offers specialty coffee from Equator Coffee & Teas, tea from Mighty Leaf Tea and Bakery items from Pitchoun.

On their website, you’ll find out exactly who they are: “We fuel each day on passion. We want to share this feeling with the world, with you, our friends, families, communities, coffee & tea lovers, artists, designers, musicians, and locals. We want you to be part of that world, our life & welcome you into our home away from home. The Palm premises was based on the idea of a feeling… like you are on a vacation even though you may be on your local street. Each day is special, precious and you deserve the best version of it. Start it with a cup of our coffee & paint your day from there.”

The Grand Opening celebration brought in families and members of the community, including Councilman Bob Frutos who presented the Miliken’s with a certificate from the City of Burbank as well as an I heart Burbank pin which he pulled right off his lapel.

Association Board Members, Ashley Erikson, Jenny Deahl, Connie Young and Leon Thomas were also in attendance to provide the ribbon cutting ceremony for The Palm Coffee Bar alongside Bob Frutos, Joanna Heart Miliken, Benjamin Miliken, and palm baristas Jordan Iturria and Ben Murray.

The Palm Coffee Bar is located at 2922 W Magnolia Blvd.